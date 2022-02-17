Four dance studios took to the floor Jan. 29 for Dance It Off 2022, a benefit for the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation.
The 8th annual competition featured 109 entries and was held at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. Dancers were divided by age into petites, juniors, teens and seniors, and competed in five categories — solo, duo/trio, small group, large group and production number.
There were four participating dance studios: Genuine Dance Studio (Eagar), Safford Dance Academy, Legend Studio (Benson and Willcox) and Power Elite Dance Academy (Globe).
All proceeds go toward scholarships. Chris Murphy, Heath Maxwell and SHS students from the Player Center for the Arts hosted and ran the event.
Solos
Petite
1st: Friend Like Me (Serenity Poeling, Power Elite)
2nd: I’m Your Girl (Brynnlee Peterson, Power Elite)
3rd: Dimples (Alice McCarey, Power Elite)
Junior
1st: Here Comes the Sun (Eleanor Throop, Safford Dance)
2nd: I’m A Lady (Jaycee Anderson, Legend Studio)
3rd: Bushel and A Peck (Eleanor Throop, Safford Dance)
Teen
1st: (Tie)Wonderful World (Rikki Yentsch, Safford Dance), A Million Dreams (Ryan Moya, Power Elite)
2nd: I See Fire (Mattie Udall, Safford Dance)
3rd: Hustler (Carsyn Shupe, Safford Dance)
Senior
1st: (Tie) Toxic (Adona Spackman, Safford Dance), Feelin Good (Anisa Spurgeon, Power Elite)
2nd: When I Was Younger (Nevaeh Smith, Power Elite)
3rd: Dangerous (Alyssa Gardner, Genuine Dance)
Duo/Trio
Petite
1st: Wash That Man (Brynnlee Peterson/Remington Rayburn/Peyton Wager, Power Elite)
Junior
1st: Cover Me in Sunshine (Jailey Tilley/Jacey Tilley, Safford Dance)
2nd: Swipe (Charlyn Nguyễn/ Macies Nguyễn, Safford Dance)
Teen
1st: Lion(Rikki Yentsch/Makynna Ajeman/Mattie Udall,Safford Dance)
2nd: Lovely (Cassidy Mortensen/Madi Cisco, Genuine Dance)
3rd: Summertime Sadness (Andee Walker/Makayla Wiltbank, Genuine Dance)
Senior
1st: I Do (Anisa Spurgeon/Abby Quam/Brilyne Fansler, Power Elite)
Small Group
Petite
1st: Walk the Dino (Power Elite)
2nd: Baby I’m a Star (Power Elite)
3rd: Fabulous (Legend Studio)
Junior
1st: Santa Tell Me (Safford Dance)
2nd: Pop Princess (Power Elite)
3rd: Little Girls (Legend Studio)
Teen
1st: Something in the Water (Power Elite)
2nd: Dive in the Pool (Power Elite
3rd: Versace (Power Elite)
Senior
1st: Fever (Safford Dance)
2nd: Disconnected (Safford Dance)
3rd: Lay Me Down (Power Elite)
Large Group
Petite
1st: Double Dutch Bus(Power Elite)
2nd: (Tie) You’re a Mean One (Power Elite), You Can’t Stop the Beat (Power Elite)
Junior
1st: Jungle (Legend Studio)
2nd: Take Me Home (Safford Dance)
3rd: When You Believe (Safford Dance)
Teen
1st: Look up Child (Safford Dance
2nd: Spin the Beat (Genuine Dance)
3rd: (Tie) Heart of Glass (Safford Dance), That Man (Power Elite)
Senior
1st: Crazy (Genuine Dance)
2nd: Attention (Genuine Dance)
Production Number
Junior
1st: Gaga (Power Elite)
2nd: I Know You Want Me (Power Elite)
Teen
1st: We Will Rock You (Safford Dance)
2nd: Snow White (Safford Dance)