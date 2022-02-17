The Extremes

The Extremes from the Safford Dance Academy placed first in the Senior Small Group with "Fever." From left: Makynna Ajeeman, Adona Spackman, Rikki Yentsch, Mattie Udall, Haley Thorne, Elizabeth Throop, Kamry Claridge and Shawnee Nearing.

Four dance studios took to the floor Jan. 29 for Dance It Off 2022, a benefit for the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation.

The 8th annual competition featured 109 entries and was held at the David M. Player Center for the Arts. Dancers were divided by age into petites, juniors, teens and seniors, and competed in five categories — solo, duo/trio, small group, large group and production number.

There were four participating dance studios: Genuine Dance Studio (Eagar), Safford Dance Academy, Legend Studio (Benson and Willcox) and Power Elite Dance Academy (Globe).

All proceeds go toward scholarships. Chris Murphy, Heath Maxwell and SHS students from the Player Center for the Arts hosted and ran the event.

Solos

Petite

1st: Friend Like Me (Serenity Poeling, Power Elite)

2nd: I’m Your Girl (Brynnlee Peterson, Power Elite)

3rd: Dimples (Alice McCarey, Power Elite)

Junior

1st: Here Comes the Sun (Eleanor Throop, Safford Dance)

2nd: I’m A Lady (Jaycee Anderson, Legend Studio)

3rd: Bushel and A Peck (Eleanor Throop, Safford Dance)

Teen

1st: (Tie)Wonderful World (Rikki Yentsch, Safford Dance), A Million Dreams (Ryan Moya, Power Elite)

2nd: I See Fire (Mattie Udall, Safford Dance)

3rd: Hustler (Carsyn Shupe, Safford Dance)

Senior

1st: (Tie) Toxic (Adona Spackman, Safford Dance), Feelin Good (Anisa Spurgeon, Power Elite)

2nd: When I Was Younger (Nevaeh Smith, Power Elite)

3rd: Dangerous (Alyssa Gardner, Genuine Dance)

Duo/Trio

Petite

1st: Wash That Man (Brynnlee Peterson/Remington Rayburn/Peyton Wager, Power Elite)

Junior

1st: Cover Me in Sunshine (Jailey Tilley/Jacey Tilley, Safford Dance)

2nd: Swipe (Charlyn Nguyễn/ Macies Nguyễn, Safford Dance)

Teen

1st: Lion(Rikki Yentsch/Makynna Ajeman/Mattie Udall,Safford Dance)

2nd: Lovely (Cassidy Mortensen/Madi Cisco, Genuine Dance)

3rd: Summertime Sadness (Andee Walker/Makayla Wiltbank, Genuine Dance)

Senior

1st: I Do (Anisa Spurgeon/Abby Quam/Brilyne Fansler, Power Elite)

Small Group

Petite

1st: Walk the Dino (Power Elite)

2nd: Baby I’m a Star (Power Elite)

3rd: Fabulous (Legend Studio)

Junior

1st: Santa Tell Me (Safford Dance)

2nd: Pop Princess (Power Elite)

3rd: Little Girls (Legend Studio)

Teen

1st: Something in the Water (Power Elite)

2nd: Dive in the Pool (Power Elite

3rd: Versace (Power Elite)

Senior

1st: Fever (Safford Dance)

2nd: Disconnected (Safford Dance)

3rd: Lay Me Down (Power Elite)

Large Group

Petite

1st: Double Dutch Bus(Power Elite)

2nd: (Tie) You’re a Mean One (Power Elite), You Can’t Stop the Beat (Power Elite)

Junior

1st: Jungle (Legend Studio)

2nd: Take Me Home (Safford Dance)

3rd: When You Believe (Safford Dance)

Teen

1st: Look up Child (Safford Dance

2nd: Spin the Beat (Genuine Dance)

3rd: (Tie) Heart of Glass (Safford Dance), That Man (Power Elite)

Senior

1st: Crazy (Genuine Dance)

2nd: Attention (Genuine Dance)

Production Number

Junior

1st: Gaga (Power Elite)

2nd: I Know You Want Me (Power Elite)

Teen

1st: We Will Rock You (Safford Dance)

2nd: Snow White (Safford Dance)

