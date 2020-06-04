The Gila Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution recently presented the 2020 DAR Good Citizen Award to seven high schools in Greenlee and Graham counties.
This year, due to the virus pandemic, the awards were presented by way of individual packets or video. One student was chosen from each senior class based on the exceptional ways he or she demonstrated qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
The process for making the selection varied with each school but included school administrators, teachers, counselors and students from the senior class. The following are the honored good citizens and the school’s recommendations for this award:
• Angel Ontiveros from Morenci High School is an outstanding member of the varsity softball and volleyball teams in addition to being a member of the National Honor Society, National Science Honor Society and National Math Honor Society. Being an athlete, she understands that life is a team sport, and the best leaders help others. She is a reliable and consistent servant leader, putting others before herself and never too proud to do the work that helps the group to succeed. Recently, as a highly involved member of the Student Council, she helped in the cleaning of a nearby area in the Adopt-A-Highway program and helped raise $5,000 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona. Angel is the daughter of Mary Merino and Tony Ontiveros of Clifton.
A special $100 donation was included in this award by the Amie and Danny Savage Family who lived in the Morenci area for many years but moved away a few years ago. Amie, a DAR member, wanted to use this opportunity to recognize a deserving Morenci High School youth.
• Hanna Hilton from Duncan High School is a real treasure; always willing to help anyone. She is not worried about what others think of her and therefore has a great authentic personality. She is very involved, has won many awards and been recognized for her leadership and compassion. Hanna is always first to volunteer for anything needed and follows through with any assignment she takes on. She is a ray of sunshine, bright, innovative and very outgoing. Hanna is the daughter of Melanie Hilton of Duncan.