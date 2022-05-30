The Gila Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the 2022 DAR Good Citizen Award to high school students in Graham and Greenlee counties.
One student was chosen from each senior class based on demonstrated qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The process for making the selection included school administrators, teachers, counselors and students from the senior class. Meet those honored:
Elianna Cazares
Elianna Cazares from Morenci High School participated in varsity volleyball and softball, marching and concert band, Academic Decathlon, Knowledge Bowl, National Honor Society, Science Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Technical Honor Society, CSO and Student Council.
Outside of school, she has been involved with the Life Teen Program and gift-wrapping sessions at the Catholic Church, highway clean ups, agave plantings and, since a freshman, participated and volunteered in the annual Suicide Awareness Walk.
She took EAC college classes for the last two years and graduated with an associate’s degree before graduating from high school. She maintained a 3.7 GPA and ranked in the top 15 of her high school class.
A special $100 donation was included in this award by the Amie and Danny Savage Family who live in the Morenci area. Amie, a DAR member, wanted to use this opportunity to recognize a deserving Morenci High School graduating senior.
Elianna is the daughter of Monica and Fernando Cazares of Clifton.
Matilda Hilton
Matilda Hilton from Duncan High School often takes on responsibilities that no one else wants to do, has a strong work ethic and includes others.
As a member of the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) Club, she traveled to Florida for the International & Southwestern Space Settlement Design Competition. She worked on the yearbook staff and served as editor for two years, was involved with Future Business Leaders of America all four years of high school; was a member of the Associated Student Body and National Honor Society and participated in the Knowledge Bowl four years.
She was the recipient of the GIFT Outstanding Student of Merit Award in the Career and Technical Education classes. Matilda also received the Judy White Memorial Scholarship from the Duncan Valley Electric Cooperative.
Outside of school, she was involved in her church as a Young Women’s Leader & Camp Counselor, planning weekly service projects and creative activities for middle and high school girls in the area; performed in the annual Christmas festivals; helped with the community service projects, such as collecting food drives and Christmas caroling. She also served as a volunteer at the Duncan Public Library and Duncan Elementary School.
Matilda is the daughter of Melanie Hilton of Duncan.
Gianna Chavez
Gianna Chavez from Mt. Graham High School has always done things out of common courtesy, something that comes natural to her. She is a hard worker and a fighter. She never quits and takes pride in her work. There was a time when she didn’t know where she would be, but knew she would get there.
Since her freshman year, she has been an active member of the Teen Outreach Program, which consists of community service, planning school events and being there to support those events. She was one of the influential students to have the first dance in years to be held at the school.
She has always been willing to help. She helped with serving lunch and worked with her assistant teacher, the lunch lady, whom she adores.
Her work at CMI, with all the technology progressing every day, she helped grandparents with printing images from their phones and sending emails. No matter the age, she shows patience and understanding for the people who aren’t knowledgeable about such things. She doesn’t hesitate to lend a hand to someone in need of assistance.
Gianna is the daughter of Tanya and Andrew Cordova of Thatcher.
Graciela Ochoa-Gasca
Graciela Ochoa-Gasca from Safford High School is a hard worker and always willing to make corrections when she makes mistakes. She is intelligent and creative in everything she does. Graciela cares about improving, is eager to learn and pushes herself to do well.
She goes out of her way to help others; always there to lend a helping hand for anyone in need. She does not like to see others stressed or worried.
Graciela has been involved in the Chef’s Brigade Culinary Club and helped with local banquets. She was also active with the Bulldog Pantry, serving as an officer and helping to provide food and personal hygiene products for students through the backpack program. With her strong sense of thoughtfulness, dedication and commitment, she put together a small appreciation package for each of the Bulldog Pantry members who consistently showed up after school to prepare and distribute bags from the pantry. She also created a questionnaire to better meet the individual needs of students receiving assistance from the Bulldog Pantry.
She has poise, kindness, integrity, a sweet demeanor and always has a smile and treats others with such grace and gentleness.
Graciela is the daughter of Reanna Ochoa and Fernando Gasca of Thatcher.
Samantha Palmer
Samantha Palmer from Thatcher High School was praised by her peers when they were asked about her good citizen qualities. Here is what they said without any hesitation:
•“She has a sweet nature all of the time. What I really like about her personality is she doesn’t even make jokes to her friends because it might be a little mean or offensive. She is a great example to look up to.”
•“She is in a lot of clubs, and despite the time involved, she is always giving her time and effort. I think she deserves this award in every way.”
•“She’s a phenomenal citizen because she is a leader in many organizations. She does not ask others to do things she would not do. She is always kind and understanding of others.”
•“She is a great person all around. She is always willing to help and to do whatever is asked of her.”
At school, Samantha has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society, tennis, cross country, student council, show choir and orchestra.
Outside of school, through her church, she has been part of seminary council and has been a young women class president. She works as a bookkeeper for her uncles’ construction company. Samantha has participated in the county fair by raising, showing and selling show pigs.
In 2020, Samantha wrote an essay titled, “How the sacrifices of the Founding Fathers of our country are relevant to me as a young citizen of the United States of America.” She wrote, “As a citizen of this country, we have the freedom to chase after every one of our dreams and choose how we will live life. We have the opportunity to freely practice religion, gain an education, be protected by the law and countless other freedoms.”
With the personal traits expressed by her peers and the values she places on the freedoms provided by this country, she reflects the quality of a good citizen.
Samantha is the daughter of Kristi and Phillip Palmer of Safford.
Jim Schysm
Jim Schysm from Pima High School is a team player and gets everyone else excited about participating in whatever event or project needs to be accomplished. He has the ability to come up with ideas and a plan with an enthusiasm for everything. Jim is incredibly dependable and goes above and beyond with anything expected of him.
Over the years, he has been involved with band, the yearbook, Knowledge Bowl and golf. “I have found all them joyful because they’re challenging me to improve myself as a person,” he said.
As a volunteer, he has done babysitting, picked up trash at the school before football games, been involved with a community-based event at Discovery Park and helped with fundraisers and service project through the Phi Theta Kappa Chapter at EAC.
One of Jim’s biggest character-building challenges was to do the near-impossible. In the aviation class, it generally takes three years of study before taking a test to be certified. Being a senior, he would not have that much time, so for two weeks he pushed himself hard to study. He spent hours each day learning the material so he could take the test on time. He ended up getting 83%, although not within the 90% needed, he was proud for getting a passing grade.
He has the same enthusiasm and drive with patriotism; often supporting and promoting the military and respect for his country.
Jim is the son of Leea Schysm of Thatcher.
Jaren McCabe
Jaren McCabe from Fort Thomas High School goes out of his way to help his peers with respectful kindness, whether it involves academics or sports. He works well with his teachers. Whether tasks are big or small, he is pleasant, thoughtful, respectful and a gentleman.
Through his church, he helps with community projects. He has been seen helping people in the community, especially senior citizens. He does yard work and helps someone who is moving from one house to another.
He is kind and generous with his time and strong work ethic.
Throughout high school, he has been involved with Future Business Leaders of America, National Honor Society and participated in football and baseball.
On top of all of his commitments and service projects, he is an outstanding student-scholar and youth leader as well as being an awesome athlete. He is seen as a standout student and an upstanding citizen.
In the Boy Scout program, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He is patriotic and grateful that America has the freedom to provide more opportunities than other countries, helping citizens to lead successful lives.
Jaren is the son of Martha and Steve McCabe of Fort Thomas.