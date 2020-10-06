You still have a chance to make a difference in your community via the 2020 U.S. Census.
Thanks to the federal courts, the Sept. 30 deadline to participate has been pushed back to Oct. 31. Numerous organizations had sued to extend the deadline because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Greenlee County Economic Development Coordinator Akos Kovach said the extension will give enumerators another opportunity to reach out to the 10 percent of the households they've not been able to contact.
It will also give residents another chance to fill out the Census for themselves. They can do so at Clifton and Duncan's city halls and libraries and the University of Arizona's cooperative extension office in Duncan, he said.
For every person who fills out the Census, Graham County will receive roughly $3,000 a year for 10 years from the federal government. In other words, for every person who doesn’t fill out the Census, $30,000 will be lost over the course of 10 years.
That money helps pay for such things as Meals on Wheels, the Head Start education/nutrition program for children, libraries, roads, bridges and parks. It also helps fund housing and utility assistance programs and first responders.
The Census also determines the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.