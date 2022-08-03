Developer plans to deliver flexible housing options to the area

Land owner and developer Paul Charette of Tucson has big plans for 35 acres in Pima.
Located two miles from the Vard Lines Memorial arena, 343 W. 1400 South will soon be home to 41 RV spaces, just the first phase of a multi-step plan Charette has in the works.
“I first put this in escrow last fall,” Charette said Wednesday. The first time he went to look at the land, he recalled, he said, "No way; it’s too complex."
“It was pitched to me a second time a month or two later,” he said.
Somehow, in that period of time, a plan now seemed feasible. (“Geographic distance is just a time thing,” he’d determined.)
That decision started the process toward Charette’s first development project, dubbed Cluff Ranch RV Park, using his own capital. He’s had a career in real estate for 30 years and been in the business world for 40. While he’s worked on other developments in Pima County, “this is the first time I’m doing it with my money,” he said.
“The reason I’m doing this is that I’m crazy,” he said, joking, adding that in his world, one has to have a sense of humor.
But Charette's father and two of his three brothers are also entrepreneurs and businessmen, so taking risk apparently is in the genes.
“For whatever reason, I’ve been attracted to the greater Safford area,” he said. “I’m an outdoors guy. Safford’s got a lot of outdoors."
While driving through Graham County evoked memories of family vacations in New Hampshire, Charette selected real estate in Pima driven by more than just nostalgia.
He’s worked for the past 12 years for the Secretary of Veterans Affairs with foreclosures in the Safford area.
“Over the last three to five years, I’ve probably sold 15 to 20 houses for them,” Charette said.
He paid attention to the demand for housing: Homes would be listed and sell the next day, he said. Folks told him, “‘Oh my god, if you do an RV park, you’ll do great,’” he recalled.
Initially, Charette envisioned bringing in pre-fab homes and settling each on a one-acre plot. Now, he's decided to grow in several phases. Once the first 41, 32-foot-by-60-foot spaces fill up, he'll add 25 to 30 RV spots in a second phase and follow that up with a third phase involving 20 to 25 manufactured homes on one-acre lots.
But Charette’s plan doesn’t stop with the Pima parcel.
“The first 30 days I was doing due diligence,” he said, working with planning and zoning and engineers. After initial consultation, he decided that it would be feasible for him to complete three to five development projects in the next decade.
“I probably will be moving to Safford,” he said.
He explained he'll be "grabbing one of those spots in the RV park” before moving to a manufactured home and finally buying a permanent home.
“There’s active conversations about second projects already,” Charette said.
As of Tuesday, he said he was in conversation about a possible commercial development site.
“There are some resources in Pima County that may want to get involved,” he said.
He has been given the green light by Graham County to proceed with the RV park, in the meantime.
He said he originally hoped to break ground by July 1, but now he wonders if it may be more like Jan. 1. Nevertheless, he remains hopeful for a fall start of Oct. 1. Part of the issue is the availability of materials and components such as electric supply pedestals and transformers. Some providers have told him if current inventory gets sold out, there could be up to a five-year wait for replacements.
“I’m buying materials up front, not knowing when I’m going to use them. There's no surety,” he said.
“If I had a nickel for every time I said, ‘It’s complicated…’” he added with a laugh.
Right now, finalizing financing for the RV park is first and foremost.
“It’s [going to be] a classic RV park,” Charette said. “I will be renting those spaces from month to month.”
Once more, he has taken a three-tiered approach to planning. He’s anticipating the fluid mine and construction workforce to be the first residents, and plans to cater to those looking for affordable housing next. Rents will start at $450, marketing materials show. Snowbirds, he hopes, will be the third market he pursues.
Charette expressed several times his desire to be active in the community by supporting others and stepping into leadership roles.
Already, he estimates his crew of workers are 89 percent local.
“My point of view is to buy local; I can tell you that,” he said.