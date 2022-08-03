Developer plans to deliver flexible housing options to the area

Locals can keep an eye out for this billboard, coming soon to Graham County.

Land owner and developer Paul Charette of Tucson has big plans for 35 acres in Pima.

Located two miles from the Vard Lines Memorial arena, 343 W. 1400 South will soon be home to 41 RV spaces, just the first phase of a multi-step plan Charette has in the works.

This crop of the Cluff Ranch RV Park blueprints shows the initial setup for Paul Charette's venture near Pima.
