Since imitation is said to be the sincerest form of flattery, the Art Depot in Clifton is taking a page straight out of the City of Philadelphia’s book.
A little over 10 years ago, Philadelphia photographer Jacques-Jean Tiziou spent two years photographing nearly 200 dancers of all ages, styles, abilities, races and gender. He then took those photos and created The How Philly Moves Mural on the parking garages at Philadelphia Airport.
Now, Art Depot President Barbara Ahmann wants to create a temporary 12 foot by 15 foot mural inside the Art Depot using pictures of people “rocking out to music” in Greenlee County. By rocking out she means singing, dancing or both.
Not only are people being asked to submit their own digital photos, but the Art Depot is hosting three photo shoots at the old Clifton Train Station where the nonprofit is located.
In a flyer announcing the photo shoots, Ahmann writes, “Photographers bring a diva, if you are a diva bring your photographer. Or just come to show off your talent, we will take your photo!” If you’re not a great photographer, someone will even be on hand to lend assistance, Ahmann said.
The mural will be called Clifton Rocks! The due date for submitted photos will be May 7 and the mural will go up in late June, Ahmann said.
“We don’t have an airport here, but we can still do something like this,” Ahmann said. “I think it’s especially important now because we’ve had this long period of stress and isolation. We want to reach out and touch people and have them feel like they’re part of something important. Art definitely has a way of bringing people together.”
There’s a piano at the Art Depot, but if people bring their own compact discs, the organizers will play them for participants, she said.
“This is for anybody who passes by, even if they’re driving by in a haul truck, they can stop by,” Ahmann said.
In other news, Art Depot has received a $4,000 AZ Organizational Relief Grant. Administered by the Arizona Commission on the Arts, the AZ ORG Program directs relief funds allocated by Governor Doug Ducey from the State of Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund in Support of arts and culture organizations across the state.
Ahmann said the grant will help cover the nonprofit’s utility bills, rent and insurance — items they were struggling to cover since COVID-19 disrupted their events.