Despite this morning's low temperature of 37 degrees at the Safford Airport and the low 30s in Clifton, you might want to hold off on the heated blankets for now.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Safford area and a hard freeze warning for Clifton for tonight, but we're going to be back in the low 80s by the weekend, according to Glenn Lader, a meteorologist for the NWS in Tucson.
We can say goodbye to the rain, too, Lader said. Although Safford recorded its first measurable rain since Aug. 29, the skies will be clearing out later today.
The Safford Airport recorded 0.26 inches of rain overnight, Lader said. Rain gauges in Clifton recorded 0.12 inches, Duncan saw 0.03 inches and a rain gauge north of Morenci recorded 0.31 inches.
"The clouds kept the temperatures from getting too low, but the top half of Mt. Graham got a nice coating of snow," Lader said.
Graham and Greenlee county residents can expect to see temperatures in the 60s Wednesday, 70s Thursday and low 80s starting Friday, Lader said.