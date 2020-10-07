The way Doug Reed sees it, he’s got several things going for him in the race to become Greenlee County’s next assessor.
He spent seven years working in the assessor’s office, he’s a “people person” and he knows the county “inside and out.”
Reed, who moved to Greenlee County in 1989, is a Montana native who spent decades working in the construction field as a materials manager. The York resident spent four years working for the Duncan Valley Co-Op and currently works at the Morenci Ace Hardware store.
From August 2010 to August 2017, he worked at the assessor’s office.
He left the office because he saw issues and “I didn’t want my name to be associated” with it, Reed said.
Primarily, Reed said he frequently found errors when visiting homes, errors that were costing people money.
For example, Reed said he met a couple who suddenly found themselves having to pay additional property taxes because a 14-16 foot addition was discovered 20 years after it had been built.
In another incident, he discovered a woman had been paying for a detached garage that had been torn down years before, Reed said.
“This happened frequently,” he said.
He also visited parcels that hadn’t been visited in years, Reed said.
He hadn’t thought about running for office, however, until people began approaching him in February, he said.
“We have to have current and correct data,” Reed said. “You can’t have a correct budget if the data isn’t correct.”
If elected, Reed said he’d make sure every property in the county was visited and correct information was entered into the county’s records.
He would also like to make improvements to the office’s website. Graham County’s website has all of the information and graphics anyone could possibly need and there’s no reason Greenlee County’s couldn’t offer the same, he said.
“I want to focus on getting out there and getting (assessment’s) correct. It’s only fair to the public,” Reed said. “I just want to help citizens out ad do what’s right for them.”