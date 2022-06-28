Drought requires ranchers to take a long view to range management

CLIFTON — Drought conditions are nothing new to Ty Kelly, who with his wife owns the 6-K-6 ranch, situated between the upper and lower Blue River. They run cattle, which graze on Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest land. When you ranch during a drought, you have to take the long view.
“We try to be sustainable, right?” Kelly said. “That’s our main goal so we can continue to ranch in the future.”
Despite what weather forecasters are saying for Clifton this week (a possibility of rain almost every day, according to weather.com), the area is still in a mega drought. It impacts everyone, particularly ranchers, who have to consider possible future conditions of the range if they are to stay in business. It’s all about the future.
“We’ve worked with the forest service over the last couple of years to come up with a drought plan,” Kelly said. “Not like for this year but a drought plan for several years. We know that if we get in dry conditions then we have a plan.”
For Kelly, land management is never far from his thoughts, because, “What’s good for the land is good for us,” he said. “If you look at it from that lens, then you can manage drought a lot better than if you are worried about today and not thinking about tomorrow.”
To practice sustainability, Kelly said he moves his cattle from pasture to pasture, plants grass banks to save for later, and keeps unused pastures for what could be several years just in order to have a pasture bank to go to in times of drought.
“Those are some of the tools we use for drought management on my place,” Kelly said. “Most places do that. The technical term would be grass banking but we just basically have pastures in reserve so whether we have fire or drought or good times, and we try to do rotational grazing and sustainable grazing practices.”
Then there’s the matter of water, because water equals power. Kelly is very much aware the water he provides is for more than just his livestock. Wildlife drinks it, too. He uses catchments, which collects rainwater over a natural drainage area, tanks, even drilled wells and pipelines. In addition, water plays an unexpected role in how he gets cattle from one pasture to another.
“You can move cows with water, right?” he said. “If you close off this water, they’re going to go to a different water. Ultimately you can control everything through water.”
On the other side of Mt. Graham sits Tim Robinson’s ranch, the O-Bar-O. Robinson is acutely aware that he is a caretaker of the land and his livestock. Both he and his manager, Dustin Todd, stay up on the latest ranch technology, because for them, ranching is also about the future.
“We are considering all options for range management in the near future depending on what comes our way in the form of summer monsoons,” Robinson said in an email. “Management of our herd size is one of the tools we have to work with when deciding how to successfully navigate available forage through each growing season. Currently, we have segregated the cow herd into two groups, one that seems to be well adapted to the current feed source and the other is a group of cows that seems a little taxed by the lack of available protein in the pasture lands. We have added supplemental nutrients to the diets of both herds but at different levels. For the immediate future, our food sources are adequate and we are not in a situation where herd reduction is necessary.”
Finally, local rancher Jim Mingus is also careful with his resources. He uses a combination of smaller herds and very careful land management to stay ahead of drought conditions.
“We’re stocked fairly moderately, just because it has been drier than average since probably ’95 or so,” he said. “We’ve cut back some. We’re not totally, completely full stocked according to what our permits are for according to the Bureau of Land Management. And you do have a little more careful land management trying to keep the cattle in places where you’re sure you’re not going to do any resource damage.”
Back at the 6-K-6, Kelly looks at his livelihood this way.
“We’re dry-land farming on tens of thousands of acres, basically,” he said. “How we cut our crop is through cattle. That’s ultimately our crop at the end of the day. How you manage that rangeland is the same way a farmer would manage his field, which is the same way a store owner would manage his store.”
Kelly is aware that his product is an important one. Even people who don’t eat beef use beef by-products every single day.
“Cows are in everything we use every day,” he said. “That gets overlooked. You can’t drive down the road without using a cow. Whether it’s the leather seats in your car, the hard valve in your body, the insulin pumping through your blood: It’s all coming from a cow.”