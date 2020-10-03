Greenlee Democrats sponsored a Get Out the Vote parade in Clifton Saturday. Democrats from Greenlee and Graham counties decorated their cars with posters celebrating their election choices and made two trips around south Clifton. Monday is the last day to register to vote in November's general election.
