Louise Whipple graduated from Duncan High School in 1945. That would have been shortly after Germany surrendered in World War II. She is the widow of well-known Ed Whipple. Louise was one of three grand marshals honored at the Duncan All-Classes Reunion on June 17.
Helen Boyd is a 1947 graduate of Duncan High School. She is the widow of well-known and highly respected Wiley Boyd. With Boyd is Pete Brawley, a 1948 DHS graduate and one of three grand marshals honored at the parade of the Duncan High All-Class Reunion on June 17.
The Class of 1972 was one the many floats that were part of the celebration of the All-Class Reunion held by graduates of Duncan High School. At far left in white shirt is Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt, a life-long Duncan resident.
These Duncan High School Wildkats came prepared for the sunshine during the Duncan High All-Class Reunion on June 17. The 'Kats were among the many alumni who celebrated the event. A great many rode on floats prepared for the occasion.
It was something that would be hard, if not impossible, to duplicate in a movie. Everything was real, very real. It was a small town event, but more importantly, it was a home town event. It was very real as folks went about celebrating the 2023 Duncan High School All-Class Reunion
The grand marshals two women and a man who received their high school graduation diplomas in the 1940s. It made someone in the parade audience shout at the people on the Class of '61 float as being "Just a bunch of kids." It exemplified the joviality of the occasion as parade floats representing Duncan alumni from the 1940s to the late 1980s passed along the Old West Highway.
Both sides of the road were line spectators, many of whom had grandparents, parents, aunts and uncles riding on a parade float and waving at the many watchers. What seemed quite appropriate was that on some of the folks people sat on bales of hay. Hay has long been one of the Duncan area's important crops.
It was all a part of the All-Class Reunion held every five years. Of course there were many who have gone on to the Great Beyond, but it still was "a pretty good turnout,' said Richard Lunt who rode on the float representing the Class of '72. Lunt is a lifelong Duncan resident. The Lunt name is associated with the Lunt Dairy that operated for years and was well known not only around Duncan but also throughout Greenlee County.
Richard's name is also known throughout the county. He is serving yet another four-year term on the Greenlee County Board of Supervisors, representing Duncan and its immediate area.
It was quite evident members of his class and those older or somewhat younger "aren't what you'd call spring chickens," Lunt said.
"Everybody has at least some gray or white hair. It's just great to see many of our alumni here, gray hair or not, and the pride they take in being part of the history of Duncan High School. That goes for the folks whose hair is still dark."
Louise Whipple, Class of '45, had the most years behind her. The car in which she rode had a poster on each side with an enlarged photograph of her when she was still a teenager. She is the widow of Ed Whipple.
Joining Whipple as grand marshals were Helen Boyd and Pete Brawley. Boyd was from the Class of '47. She is the widow of Wiley Boyd,a highly respected member of the community. The Boyds had a grocery store for many years. "Mention the name Boyd and Wiley, and Helen immediately came to mind," Lunt said. "They certainly helped a lot of people when those folks needed help. That's just the kind of people they were when they ran their store."
Brawley is a member of the Class of '48. He sat high above the back seat in the sporty car in which he and Boyd rode. It was a rather small vehicle so Whipple rode in a separate sports car. There was a big bouquet of flowers on the hood of the car carrying Brawley.
"It was beautiful and seemed quite appropriate," Lunt said.
The parade lasted for about 45 minutes. People scattered and went their way. Many of those who came from out of town returned to relative's homes. Several made their way to the Ranch House Restaurant, which was quickly filled with customers.