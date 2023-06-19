6-21-23 Photo 1 Class of '45 Louise Whipple.JPG

Louise Whipple graduated from Duncan High School in 1945. That would have been shortly after Germany surrendered in World War II. She is the widow of well-known Ed Whipple. Louise was one of three grand marshals honored at the Duncan All-Classes Reunion on June 17.

It was something that would be hard, if not impossible, to duplicate in a movie. Everything was real, very real. It was a small town event, but more importantly, it was a home town event. It was very real as folks went about celebrating the 2023 Duncan High School All-Class Reunion

6-21-23 Photo 2 Grand marshals.JPG

Helen Boyd is a 1947 graduate of Duncan High School. She is the widow of well-known and highly respected Wiley Boyd. With Boyd is Pete Brawley, a 1948 DHS graduate and one of three grand marshals honored at the parade of the Duncan High All-Class Reunion on June 17.

The grand marshals two women and a man who received their high school graduation diplomas in the 1940s. It made someone in the parade audience shout at the people on the Class of '61 float as being "Just a bunch of kids." It exemplified the joviality of the occasion as parade floats representing Duncan alumni from the 1940s to the late 1980s passed along the Old West Highway.

6-21-23 photo of class of 1969.JPG

Members of Duncan High's Class of 1969 wave during Saturday's parade.
6-21-23 Photo 8 Class of 71.JPG

Members of the Duncan High School Class of '71 perch on bales of hay while the ride in the parade during the 2023 DHS All-Class Reunion on June 17.
6-21-23 Photo 9 Class on 72.JPG

The Class of 1972 was one the many floats that were part of the celebration of the All-Class Reunion held by graduates of Duncan High School. At far left in white shirt is Greenlee County Supervisor Richard Lunt, a life-long Duncan resident.
6-21-23 Photo 7 Class of 70.JPG

Members of the Duncan High Class of 1970 take their turn in Saturday's roadway procession of alumni.
6-21-23 Photo 6 DHS class.JPG

These Duncan High School Wildkats came prepared for the sunshine during the Duncan High All-Class Reunion on June 17. The 'Kats were among the many alumni who celebrated the event. A great many rode on floats prepared for the occasion.
6-21-23 Photo 3 Class Duncan.JPG

This very lively group represents some of the Duncan High School alumni participating in the parade of the DHS All-Class Reunion on June 17.

