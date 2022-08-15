During his monthly report at the Duncan Unified School District's Aug. 2 board meeting, Superintendent Eldon Merrell announced that the High School Parent Night with football and volleyball scrimmages would be held Aug. 12, and the annual meet-and-greet at the elementary school will be held on Aug. 18.
Merrell said enrollment is looking good. Twenty-one seniors graduated last spring, and 37 kindergarten students are currently enrolled, he reported.
In new business, the board gave permission to Greenlee County Cheer to use elementary school facilities for practices.
Duncan High English teacher Heather Richards’ resignation was officially accepted. She will need to return the retention stipend she received, but the board waived the $1,000 fine for breaking her contract. Julee Lunt and Bradley Roof were approved as certified teachers.
Three hirings were approved: Tawnya Shy as high school special education long-term substitute, Krystal Heredia as primary school sanitizer and Rachel Griffin as cheer coach.
Several names were added to the approved substitute List: Terrill Rowley, Tom Lister, Joni Taylor, Whitney Conger, Shannon Carver and Jocelyn Montoya. Cole Presley and Melisa Merrell were approved as volunteer driver and chaperone.
The proposition 301 Plan Addendum for Certified Teachers was approved. Teachers receive 60 percent ($8,400) of the money throughout the year in their paychecks. The final 40 percent will be paid in June to all teachers who meet the performance guidelines. The board also approved all of the extra pay stipends that were presented.
After receiving several ASBA Policies for first reading, the meeting was adjourned at 6:33 pm.