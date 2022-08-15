During his monthly report at the Duncan Unified School District's Aug. 2 board meeting, Superintendent Eldon Merrell announced that the High School Parent Night with football and volleyball scrimmages would be held Aug. 12, and the annual meet-and-greet at the elementary school will be held on Aug. 18.

Merrell said enrollment is looking good. Twenty-one seniors graduated last spring, and 37 kindergarten students are currently enrolled, he reported.

Tags

Load comments