Volunteer efforts continue in Duncan to assist residents affected by the floodwaters that swept through the town on the morning of Aug. 22.
Katrina Lunt has been working long days since then assisting people whose lives were upended by water damage. She and Erin Lunt are the local point persons for the volunteer organization JustServe.
On Friday, Katrina Lunt found herself helping remove damaged flooring and applying paint at one home.
She estimated 50 to 100 persons were involved in JustServe’s volunteer efforts.
After pointing out a number of families in Duncan don’t have flood insurance, Lunt observed, “This is pretty detrimental to our community.”
East Avenue, which runs more or less alongside the Gila River, got the worst of it.
Patricia Cano has lived on the avenue for 25 years. She recalled being “very scared” when the flooding started about 4 a.m. and learning she, as well as her granddaughter and two great grandchildren — who recently had come to live with her — would have to be evacuated.
She estimated the water was about a foot deep in her yard. Though it never got into her own home, it did flood her guest house, forcing her tennant there to clear out.
On Saturday, Cano’s yard was still a foul-smelling mix of slippery sludge and algae-mottled puddles. The aroma has prompted speculation in the neighborhood that the town’s sewage system backed up and deposited effluent into residents' yards, but Duncan Assistant Town Clerk Megan Bejarano said that is not the case.
Bejarano said Duncan’s Public Works Department inspected the sewer system on Thursday, and while they found it was flowing more slowly than usual due to the volume of water, it was not flowing backward.
A group of volunteers led by Church of Latter-day Saints Bishop Will Wearne toured East Avenue on Saturday to see what help was still needed. Wearne said most of the work to be done centers around the yards, cleaning up the dirt and debris the river left behind. It turned out it was still too wet on Saturday to accomplish much, so the group decided to come back after the area has time to dry out.
Cano, who is Roman Catholic herself, said volunteers from the LDS church “have been wonderful,” making deliveries of water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and more, in addition to offering helping hands.
“This community really pulls together when something goes wrong,” Cano said.
While JustServe is heading up most of the volunteer work, the town of Duncan has taken over the collection of donations and supplies.
On Friday, Mount Graham Regional Medical Center pitched in with a donation of two pallets of snacks, cleaning and sanitizing supplies, and personal protective equipment.
MGRMC Director of Marketing and Community Relations Shaylee Richards said hospital staff had approached CEO Roland Knox and asked him what the organization might be able to do to help Duncan in the aftermath of the flood.
“What does Duncan need?” Knox asked.
Richards, who lives outside of Duncan, reached out to JustServe's Erin and Katrina Lunt for guidance. With their input, the hospital gathered some of the needed supplies it had on hand and purchased the rest.
Staff from Fred J. Robinette Construction and Town & Country Supply drove from Duncan Friday afternoon to pick up the supplies and take them back to their Town Hall.
Katrina Lunt said the donation of supplies from MGRMC was “absolutely essential” for the safety of the volunteers and to get the job done.
Bejarano said at this point the town has plenty of bottled water and food supplies on hand. What’s still needed she said are items like plastic storage totes, mops, brooms, shovels and desiccant moisture-absorbing products like DampRid sheets.
Donations should be delivered to the Duncan Town Hall at 506 SE Old West Highway. Contact Bejarano at (928) 381-1888 for more information.