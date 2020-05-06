The 70th Annual Duncan FFA Awards Banquet fell victim to the coronavirus last month, but the teams were still awarded based on their hard work and achievements for the 2019-2020 school year.

The chapter had a successful year with record sales at the annual Green Chile Sale fundraiser and the agronomy team, consisting of Melissa Claridge, Nathan Kempton, Conlan Jensen and Kaitlyn Lunt, won 1st place at the Arizona FFA Spring Conference. They will now go on to the National FFA Convention in October to represent the state of Arizona.

"We were faced with hardship when we lost an important member of our chapter in a devastating car accident, but students rallied together and made some amazing things happen," said Duncan High School teacher Kayla Sexton-Presley.

Sexton-Presley said they would like to recognize the following students:

2019-2020 Proficiency Award Winners:

Sheep Production- Kiley McGrath

Dairy Production- Jared Garcia

Fruit Production- Conlan Jensen

Diversified Livestock Production- Eli Frie

Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication- Spencer Smith

Goat Production- Elissa Sumner

Beef Production- Eli Frie

Equine Science- Temperance Calloway

Swine Production- Eli Frie

Poultry Production- Eli Frie

Other Awards:

Star Chapter Farmer- Eli Frie

Star Greenhand- Brody Waters

Crotts Family Memorial Scholarship- Kaitlyn Lunt

FFA Member of the Year- Melissa Claridge

Welder of the Year- Jarrett French

Creed Speaking- Brody Waters & Ivanna Cano

Chapter Leadership- Kyanna Lacey, Hollis Haught, Tommy Hille & Hanna Hilton

Greenhand Degree Recipients:

Logan Basteen

Ivanna Cano

Ethan Delahunt

Coyote Grove

Benjamin Harris

Kyanna Lacey

Wesley Leomons

Gary Najar

Brody Riggle

Dana Stanley

Elijah Tolson

Brody Waters

Hollis Haught

Chapter Degree Recipients:

Temperance Calloway

Talon Garcia

Nicolette Golonka

Wilber Guevara

Hollis Haught

Conlan Jensen

Ruger Jensen

Kierra Lacey

Kiley McGrath

Jarom McGuire

Luke Nelson

Tucker Reynolds

Elissa Sumner

Aiden Wright

"These members should be very proud of their achievements throughout this year," Sexton-Presley said. "While we are sad we did not get to gather to celebrate them this spring, we appreciate the continued support of our community and hope to be able to celebrate twice as big in the spring of 2021."

