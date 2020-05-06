The 70th Annual Duncan FFA Awards Banquet fell victim to the coronavirus last month, but the teams were still awarded based on their hard work and achievements for the 2019-2020 school year.
The chapter had a successful year with record sales at the annual Green Chile Sale fundraiser and the agronomy team, consisting of Melissa Claridge, Nathan Kempton, Conlan Jensen and Kaitlyn Lunt, won 1st place at the Arizona FFA Spring Conference. They will now go on to the National FFA Convention in October to represent the state of Arizona.
"We were faced with hardship when we lost an important member of our chapter in a devastating car accident, but students rallied together and made some amazing things happen," said Duncan High School teacher Kayla Sexton-Presley.
Sexton-Presley said they would like to recognize the following students:
2019-2020 Proficiency Award Winners:
Sheep Production- Kiley McGrath
Dairy Production- Jared Garcia
Fruit Production- Conlan Jensen
Diversified Livestock Production- Eli Frie
Agricultural Mechanics Design & Fabrication- Spencer Smith
Goat Production- Elissa Sumner
Beef Production- Eli Frie
Equine Science- Temperance Calloway
Swine Production- Eli Frie
Poultry Production- Eli Frie
Other Awards:
Star Chapter Farmer- Eli Frie
Star Greenhand- Brody Waters
Crotts Family Memorial Scholarship- Kaitlyn Lunt
FFA Member of the Year- Melissa Claridge
Welder of the Year- Jarrett French
Creed Speaking- Brody Waters & Ivanna Cano
Chapter Leadership- Kyanna Lacey, Hollis Haught, Tommy Hille & Hanna Hilton
Greenhand Degree Recipients:
Logan Basteen
Ivanna Cano
Ethan Delahunt
Coyote Grove
Benjamin Harris
Kyanna Lacey
Wesley Leomons
Gary Najar
Brody Riggle
Dana Stanley
Elijah Tolson
Brody Waters
Hollis Haught
Chapter Degree Recipients:
Temperance Calloway
Talon Garcia
Nicolette Golonka
Wilber Guevara
Hollis Haught
Conlan Jensen
Ruger Jensen
Kierra Lacey
Kiley McGrath
Jarom McGuire
Luke Nelson
Tucker Reynolds
Elissa Sumner
Aiden Wright
"These members should be very proud of their achievements throughout this year," Sexton-Presley said. "While we are sad we did not get to gather to celebrate them this spring, we appreciate the continued support of our community and hope to be able to celebrate twice as big in the spring of 2021."