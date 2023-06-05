Although Duncan has a population of only about 700, size does not matter in energy and spirit regarding Duncan High. That will certainly be manifested during the 2023 Duncan All-School Reunion, to be held June 16 and 17.
The reunion is held every five years and all classes that graduated from DHS will be part of the celebration.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. on June 16 with a House of Friendship event at the Duncan Methodist Church. DHS alumnus Marily Thorne said there will be a "Memory Wall" with the names of 30 alumni who have passed on between December 2018-2022.
Thorne said the public is invited to see two paintings that were done by famed artist Hal Empie. His memory is treasured in Duncan. One painting honors Hal's son, the late Joel Empie and is titled "Late for Church." The other painting honors daughter Halene. Its title is "Stairway to Heaven."
"They're absoutely beautiful," Thorne said of the paintings.
She also spoke of two paintings of Jesus done by Empie, that hang in the Methodist Church estuary.
"It will be worthwhile for everybody to see Hal's work and what his art represents," Thorne said.
A class from the 1940s will be represented by Helen Boyd and Louise Whipple in a parade on Saturday. They will be riding in a classy convertible as the guests of honor and grand marshals.
There will be at least some parade floats representing various classes. That has long been a parade tradition.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. Line-up will take place at 8 a.m. on East Street near the Ranch House Restaurant.
The parade will be followed by a program at 11 a.m. in the high school gym. Four food trucks will be on the grounds at noon for those who wish to purchase lunch. Food service will be cash only.
Beginning at 1:30 p.m., a series of class meetings will be held at various locations. Updates on at least some of these meetings have been posted to the Duncan Wildkat All School Reunion Facebook page.
The official schedule for the weekend will close out with a dance at 7 p.m. at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan.
Memories? There will be alumni who are still living and are scheduled to attend. Betty Price will be celebrating the 70th anniversary of her graduation and Thorne is from the Class of '63.
No doubt there will be many things for classmates to catch up on: families, as in what and how children and grandchildren are doing and the sharing memories of the many days gone by.
Certainly one of the alumni who will be well remembered is Doug Barlow, "who is still kicking" as one alumnus put it. Barlow has served on the Duncan Town Council and has remained in many other events involving the town and school. He currently owns and operates The Rock Shop.
Interestingly, Greenlee is a major mining area and his shop is the only business in the county dealing with rocks, some of which are stunningly beautiful.
Registration for the reunion is $30. Early registration can be sent to Duncan Reunion, P.O. Box 221 Duncan, AZ 85534. Participants may all register in person beginning at 3 p.m. on June 16 at the Duncan High School gym.