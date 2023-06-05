2018 reunion

Duncan High alumni from various eras sing the school fight song during the 2018 All-Class Reunion. The next reunion will take place June 16-17.

 FILE PHOTO

Although Duncan has a population of only about 700, size does not matter in energy and spirit regarding Duncan High. That will certainly be manifested during the 2023 Duncan All-School Reunion, to be held June 16 and 17.

The reunion is held every five years and all classes that graduated from DHS will be part of the celebration. 

