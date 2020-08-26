Last fall, Duncan High School submitted a grant application to Freeport-McMoRan for nearly $62,000 hoping they might be able to upgrade some of their aging welding equipment. Freeport rejected it. Instead, Freeport gave them $131,000.
Come Sept. 1, Duncan students will be learning how to weld with brand new equipment in an upgraded shop with teacher Kayla Presly guiding them.
Every year, community organizations are invited to apply for grants through Freeport’s Community Investment Funds program and a committee comprised of local business leaders, educators and other movers and shakers determines who the lucky recipients are.
Last fall, Duncan Unified School District Superintendent Eldon Merrell said Freeport received the district’s grant application and arranged for a visit.
“They came in and looked at our space and our equipment and they put together their own list of additional things they wanted us to have in the shop,” Merrell said. “Basically they just allowed us to put a brand new welding shop in from top to bottom...anything you can use in a shop related to welding, we’re getting in this grant.”
Specifically, Merrell said they’ve received or are about to receive, six new arc welders, six MIG and TIG welders, tables, hammers, gloves, pliers, booths, grinders and chop saws. Freeport even paid for an electrician to come in to re-do the wiring in the shop. He started that work last Friday.
“I mean the list goes on and on. It’s an enormous grant so our shop is going to be top of the line,” Merrell said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
Many of Duncan’s students go to work for Freeport and the more skilled they are when they get there, the better, Merrell said.
Angie Harmon, social investment manager at Freeport-McMoRan, said her company has long been interested in helping students obtain the next level of education, whether it’s in a trade or going to college and whether it directly benefits Freeport or not.
It just made sense to double Duncan’s grant request, she said.
“When we make investments we look at them as investments. They’re not donations, they’re not giveaways. We want it to be a good partnership with the organization we’re working with. They’re not going anywhere, we’re not going anywhere. We want this to to work. We want it to be as effective as possible,” Harmon said.
Freeport has invested nearly $550,000 in Duncan schools since 2010, said company spokeswoman Linda Hayes.
Retired Greenlee County School Superintendent Tom Powers is a member of Freeport’s Community Investment Fund committee. He’s incredibly appreciative of all of Freeport’s help over the years and the fact he’s been able to be a part of it.
“Not every kid is college-bound and if you’re a public school that’s going to help kids, you need to teach them what they need to know in order to be successful, whether that’s a welding class, culinary class or daycare class or pre-nursing class,” Powers said. “Freeport is just super supportive of our educational programs, couldn’t ask for a better partner or a better community-type partner than them.”
At least five classes of students will have access to the new equipment this fall, Merrell said. Those who develop a love of welding will continue to have the opportunity to enter the GIFT program through Eastern Arizona College as juniors and seniors and obtain certification.
Although Freeport has had to suspend its community investment program due to COVID-19, Harmon said the company is continually re-evaluating the situation in the hopes of bringing it back online.