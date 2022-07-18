Following a brief special meeting in which the Duncan Unified School District board adopted the 2022-2023 budget as presented, President Bruce Lunt called the Regular Monthly Meeting to order on July 11 with three members constituting a quorum. Members Mike Sweeter and Holly McClusky were absent, but McClusky was available by phone if needed.
During publics comments, high school teacher Heather Richards informed the board she would be moving out of state and had turned in her letter of resignation earlier in the day. She expressed her appreciation to the board and fellow staff members for the opportunity to work in Duncan Schools the past few years.
During his monthly report, Superintendent Eldon Merrell officially welcomed Marcy Harris to her new position as high school administrator. He said the excess tax funds did not get into the state budget. Another attempt will be made next year. An underground storage tank is finally being removed this week. Greenlee County has secured a safety grant that will cover the cost of cameras around the schools. The cameras can be used in emergencies as “live feeds” to administration and police.
In unfinished business, the board approved the primary school handbook with plans to add some appropriate language guidelines in the future due to a suggestion from member Pamela Harris.
In new business, the 2022-2023 Policy for Fundraising Events was approved. Several hirings were approved: Robin Montez returns to the district as a first-grade teacher; Kailey Sexton will teach fifth grade; Jessica Waters will serve as a bus driver, and Jessica Harris will be a special education one-on-one aide.
Some additional fall coaches were approved: Cesar Contreras will be the junior high football assistant coach; Steven Pierpont will be a volunteer for high school boys basketball; Cale Merrell will be the high school boys basketball assistant coach, and Kaitlyn Lunt will coach high school volleyball.
Orpha Bell was added to the approved substitute list, and Kris Norton will be a substitute aide and assist with Title I/Testing.
A new high school physics curriculum was introduced and will be on public display for 60 days before possible approval. The 2022-2023 sole source vendors were approved along with approval for the IGA with Eastern Arizona College for dual enrollment.
There being no further agenda items and no suggestion for future agenda items, President Lunt adjourned the meeting at 6:47 p.m.