It’s tough nowadays applying for jobs, researching homework or looking up trivia without the Internet or a computer, but don’t worry. Thanks to some grant money, you can now check out Chromebooks at the Duncan library.
The Town of Duncan used money it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to purchase 10 Chromebooks, said Ashlee Germaine, the town’s librarian said.
They thought the Chromebooks would be a good purchase for children who can’t attend school due to the coronavirus, Germaine said. However, they are available to anyone.
Four of the Chromebooks became available Dec. 1 after their licenses were bought and they were formatted; she’s awaiting on another six to arrive.
They can be checked out of the library for two weeks, however, that can be extended depending upon demand, she said.
There are five non-portable laptops inside the library, too, she said.
The good thing about the Chromebooks is that even if the library is closed and someone doesn’t have the Internet at home, they can sit in the library’s parking lot and use its WiFi, Germaine said.
People who aren’t tech savvy can always ask her for help or each out to the Arizona Library Technology Access Phoneline for help. People can call or text to schedule an appointment at 602-529-1519. For more information, they can also visit: https://sites.google.com/view/azlibtap/home
The Clifton Library also recently purchased Chromebooks with CARES Act funds.