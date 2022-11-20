Thanks to a limited agenda, Nov. 14's regular monthly meeting of the Duncan Unified School District board was completed in 28 minutes.
During his report, Superintendent Eldon Merrell said the current enrollment of 399 students is unusually high. It is up from 384 in November 2021.
The underground storage leak has been cleaned up. The new travel bus will be arriving soon.
School Profile scores have been received and were briefly discussed.
“We do not teach to the test, and it is a weak indicator of how well students are doing,” Merrell said.
Administrators will fight to get the scores higher, but not by jeopardizing other areas, he said.
The seventh grade volleyball team finished second, and the football team won the small school championship.
Duncan High School varsity volleyball made it to the state playoffs before being eliminated.
The FFA agronomy team earned a bronze overall at the national convention. Tim Lunt received Silver as an individual.
The Wood Shop has received a $200,000 grant from GIFT.
Board President Bruce Lunt and Board Member Holly McClusky expressed appreciation for the elementary newsletter.
In unfinished business, the board approved ASBA Policy changes as presented. In new business, the 40th day enrollment was discussed. Including the New Mexico students, it was 396 students, which is an increase from last year.
Several coaching appointments were approved. Kix Conger and Trey Merrell were names high school boys basketball volunteers; Shannon Kempton was approved as girls high school basketball volunteer; Makenna Merrell joins the boys and girls basketball teams as a volunteer; Shane Dunagan is the new high school softball coach, and Brett Jensen is the new high school baseball coach.
Some resignations were acknowledged: Yasmin Aleff, a bus monitor; Linda Crotts, a cafeteria cashier, and Tawnya Shy, a long-term sub.
They will be replaced by Brandy Paz, Alicia Rodriguez and Terrie Sloan, respectively.
Board member Mike Sweetser asked that the board be provided with information on honors graduation requirements as a future agenda item.
The meeting was adjourned by President Lunt at 6:28 p.m.