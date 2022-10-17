After a brief special meeting, in which the Duncan Unified School District Board approved the 2021-2022 annual financial report, President Bruce Lunt convened the regular monthly meeting on Oct. 10 with only three members present.
Clerk Gage Gibson and member Mike Sweetser were excused.
During his report, Superintendent Eldon Merrell said the new food truck for the cafeteria is in operation and “making everyone happy.”
The water tank at the elementary briefly went dry and then failed a water test, he reported. Chlorine was added until there was a clear test.
Enrollment is holding steady, he said.
During celebrations and recognitions portion of the meeting, Lunt asked Elementary Principal Steve Korzan about activities during the upcoming Biodiversity Week. Korzan said students do the bird trail, there are presentations on bats, Wildman Phil comes with reptiles, and the pumpkin patch for younger students are some of the activities. A crew from Freeport-McMoRan will come to clean up the birding trail. Korzan also said that FMI is good at doing impromptu things if the weather changes.
In unfinished business, the board approved several new Arizona School Boards Association policies. Lunt said it is sad that some of the polices are necessary, adding he feels they will make more work for the district.
In new business, the board approved the hiring of Anne Thurman as a certified teacher. Kayla Peterson was hired as fifth-grade classroom aide. Merrell said fifth grade is a large class with a new long-term substitute teacher. Several high school basketball coaches were hired. They were Eldon Merrell and Ashlin Tenney for the girls team, and Cale Merrell, Eldon Merrell, Jarrett French and Steven Pierpont for the boys.
Junior high basketball coaches were also hired. They were Shiloh Patton, Kailey Sexton and Shane Dunagan for the girls, and Joey Bejarano and Bradley Roof for the boys.
Superintendent Merrell reminded the board that there only two paid positions for each sport. The rest are volunteers.
President Lunt was appointed to be the voting delegate for the Graham/Greenlee ASBA County Workshop in November. Sam Lunt was approved as a volunteer driver for FFA.
In the final vote of the evening, the board voted to conduct the board self-evaluation as they have in the past. Each member will complete the evaluation privately and submit their answers to the District Office. Results will be compiled and presented at the next meeting.
After receiving some ASBA policies for first reading, the meeting was adjourned at 7:02 pm.