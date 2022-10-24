Duncan levee.jpg

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District contractors built a levee with armament to protect Duncan's water treatment station against flooding Oct. 4.

The levee surrounding Duncan’s wastewater treatment plant has been repaired to even better condition than before major flood damage occurred in August, Terry Hinton, town manger said Monday.

“The levees around the wastewater treatment plant were completed a week ago,” he said.

Contact Laura Jean Schneider at LauraJean@eacourier.com

