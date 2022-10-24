The levee surrounding Duncan’s wastewater treatment plant has been repaired to even better condition than before major flood damage occurred in August, Terry Hinton, town manger said Monday.
“The levees around the wastewater treatment plant were completed a week ago,” he said.
Crews from the Los Angeles District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were deployed to protect the structure.
No sewage ponds were breached during the Aug. 22 flooding event that garnered national attention, Hinton said, but he believes with further severe flooding that may have been a possibility.
Work on the main levees southeast of Duncan and right next to the Gila River are still under construction, Hinton said. Freeport McMoRan agreed to pay for most of the repairs, he said, expressing his gratitude for the help.
“The one levee was taken out in about six or eight locations,” he said. He wasn’t able to pin a number on the value of the donation, but “it’s quite a bit.”
Complicating the repairs is the fact that many of the existing levees are on private land. “All of it is not on city [land],” Hinton said. “Just like the big levee, it’s all private. So we’re not only dealing with government, we’re dealing with private landowners.”
When asked if the town has considered trading some of the parcels currently offered for sale by bid in trade of levee land, Hinton said, “The farmer’s don’t need any of that land that we have.”
One property bid package is three parcels of airport property; the other is a residential home “up on East Avenue” owned by the town of Duncan. A high-level financial review completed in August 2021 found “there was no water, sewer or refuse being billed to the address of [the] town house,” where interim town manager John Basteen lived.
When asked if the town had decided to make that benefit official, Hinton confirmed the house for sale was the one Basteen had lived in, and that the town “was getting out of all that.”
"It's equipment and things we're selling from the yard, junk that we're not using. The property is just property," he added, stating the idea was to get it back in the hands of private owners.
Also up for bid is various equipment no longer being used by the town. A complete list is available at Town Hall, 506 S.E. Old West Highway. Bids are open until all equipment and vehicles are gone.
In other news, Hinton stated that he and Duncan Fire Chief Hayden Boyd are in discussion about flood siren deployment policy.
"We know where it is and we think it works,” Hinton said. But the timing of use is a little more complicated, he added. “When the flood is more localized,” he said, “the whole town is alerted,” which is not necessary and can bring “looky-loos” to the site.
“I have no idea,” Hinton answered when asked when the last time the flood siren was deployed. However, he wants to be sure that when it is used, it’s warranted. “Everyone within several miles will hear,” he said.
Weighing in on his first few months as town manager, which included a significant flooding event, Hinton said, “Well, there’s lots to do. Duncan’s a really nice little town and we’re all pulling together.”