The Duncan FFA Chapter traveled to the University of Arizona on Feb. 25 to participate in Arizona FFA’s Spring Conference and Career Development event.
At this event, students get the opportunity to showcase their skills in areas ranging from seed and weed identification to livestock evaluation and milk products identification.
We took 27 students to compete in seven events: Agronomy, Range Management, Entomology, Milk Quality and Products, Livestock Evaluation, Poultry Evaluation and Aquaculture.
The agronomy team consisting of freshmen Tim Lunt, Isaac Harris, Emily Kempton and senior Conlan Jensen, earned first place and will represent Arizona at the national level in October. The Range Management Team consisting of Hollis Haught, Russell Haught, Brody Waters and Carson Potter also placed first. There is not a national contest for this event, but we are exploring other opportunities for these students.
In the Agronomy Career Development Event, students are tasked with identifying seeds and weeds, identifying and determining the economic impact of insects, identifying the cause and impact of plant disorders, identifying farm equipment and judging soil conditions.
In the Range Management Career Development Event, students are tasked with identifying range plants, their life cycles and forage values to livestock. They also must calculate utilization percentages based on current use.