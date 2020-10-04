Unfortunately, there isn’t much weather to report for September. Monsoon precipitation, which was in short supply all season long, didn’t show up this past month either.
Remarkably, most days in September were completely dry across Arizona with no observations of precipitation. Sept. 8 was the only day where some interesting weather (besides record hot and dry conditions) visited the state.
A strong, unusually cold low-pressure system brushed the northern part of the state on the 8th and increased instability across the southern part of Arizona supporting isolated thunderstorms.
RainLoggers in Payson and further south near Benson and St. David recorded amounts ranging from around 0.5” to over 2” on the 8th. Lighter amounts from 0.1” to just over 0.3” were observed near Queen Creek, eastern parts of the Tucson Metro area, and the high country around Show Low with this event as well.
Overall, this looks to be the driest and hottest monsoon season for all of Arizona on record. Preliminary data from the Westwide Drought Tracker shows almost all of the state as the driest July-August-September period since records began in 1895, as well as the hottest.
Rainlog reports from across the state reflect these dismal statistics with most values unusually low for the June 15-September 30th monsoon period. RainLoggers right along the border with Mexico observed the most total precipitation (albeit still below average) with values ranging from 7 inches just south of Sierra Vista to just over 9 inches near Nogales. Officially, Tucson observed its hottest and second driest monsoon with 1.62 inches (just edging out 1.59 inches observed in 1924). Flagstaff also observed its driest monsoon on record with just slightly more precipitation than Tucson at 1.78 inches and an incredible 6.53 inches below its average seasonal precip of 8.31 inches.
It is no surprise that short term drought conditions have deteriorated rapidly across the region, with 70 percent of Arizona observing “extreme” or “exceptional” drought conditions, according to the Oct. 1 update of the U.S. Drought Monitor: (https://droughtmonitor.unl.edu/CurrentMap/StateDroughtMonitor.aspx?AZ).
The climate outlook for the upcoming fall and winter offers little hope that drought conditions will improve anytime soon. A moderately strong La Nina has formed in the equatorial Pacific and is expected to persist until next spring. This usually impacts the storm track, steering storms north away from Arizona.
The NOAA Climate Prediction Center precipitation outlooks show an increased chance of below-average precipitation for all months until next spring. Temperatures are expected to be above-average over this period as well.
Hopefully a couple of storms will sneak into the region this fall and winter, but overall dry conditions and worsening drought conditions are expected.
Ron Hileman is a retired Duncan Elementary School teacher who has been tracking the weather for 15 years.