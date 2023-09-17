It was another short meeting on Sept. 11 for the Duncan Unified School District Board.

Superintendent Eldon Merrell briefly discussed the current enrollment, which he said is down slightly, but basically holding steady. A near water disaster occurred when the town of Duncan lost a pump and had to severely limit the school’s ability to draw water. Merrell said that problem has been solved, and otherwise, the new year is off to a good start.

