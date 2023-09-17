It was another short meeting on Sept. 11 for the Duncan Unified School District Board.
Superintendent Eldon Merrell briefly discussed the current enrollment, which he said is down slightly, but basically holding steady. A near water disaster occurred when the town of Duncan lost a pump and had to severely limit the school’s ability to draw water. Merrell said that problem has been solved, and otherwise, the new year is off to a good start.
The board's new business started with an information-only discussion of the district’s library book approval policy. Because the district does not employ full-time librarians or media specialists, it is not bound by the current state policy and will therefore continue with its current policy.
The Lordsburg tuition agreement, currently capped at $315,000, was approved.
Several hirings were approved: bus monitor Chandler Paul, third-grade long-term sub Tessa Wagley, performing arts aide Amilee Penrod, OT aide/sub for special education Angela Ayres, and special education aide/bus monitor Elizabeth Houseknecht.
Having completed her certification, long-term sub Shannon Carver was approved as a certified teacher.
PAL Facility Use Agreement for 2023-2024 was approved. Seth Harris was approved to be a volunteer high school football trainer, and Kristin Hoglan was added to the approved substitute teacher list.
The board then voted to go into executive session at 6:11 pm. When the board returned to open session, its final action of the evening was to accept the resignation of high school custodian Joseph Garcia.
