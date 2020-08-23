Duncan students and teachers were reunited last week and according to Superintendent Eldon Merrell, things went well.
Students started off the year distance learning on Aug. 5, but they walked back into the classroom on Aug. 17.
What was it like?
"It was the excitement of the first day, the only difference was we had masks on," Merrell said. "It was great to have the kids here because so many we had no contact with since before Spring Break."
Not all parents and students were prepared for traditional learning, however.
Of the district's 365 students, approximately 10 percent opted to stick to distance learning, Merrell said. Twelve high school students stayed home last week and 21 other students in K-8 opted to take advantage of online learning as well.
A full 22 percent of kindergartners (five) are learning from home, Merrell said.
"With the uncertainties, it's not that big a surprise. I'm just glad they stayed with us because we have a lot that didn't stay with us," he said. "They pulled their kids out completely and put them in a different option, home school or another online."
Last year, when COVID-19 shut down schools statewide, DUSD had reached 400 students for the first time in years, he said. Now it's back down to 365, some because of the virus, but others due to moves.
The students who are participating in online learning are much better off than they were when the schools closed their doors last March, Merrell said.
Back then, teachers had very little experience with Google Classrooms.
"We broke for Spring Break not really understanding that we'd never coming back. We were trying to make remote learning work without having had any practice or any training or any preparation for it," Merrell said. "We now had practice in the spring. We've spent time doing training and we're very well prepared and understanding that that's how we were going to start."
Because so few students are learning from home, teachers are not using Zoom meetings, Merrell said. Instead, they are posting assignments online and making themselves available after hours and via phone, Google Classroom and email.
DUSD received $91,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and it was used to hire additional cleaning staff, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, masks, face shields, etc., Merrell said.
There are also monitors on buses now to make sure children follow all of the CDC safety guidelines, he said.
Morenci Unified School District
Morenci Unified School District Superintendent David Woodall has high hopes Greenlee County will meet all of the state's recommended benchmarks in time for school to open Aug. 31.
One thing is for sure, however, and that is when school does open, it will look different.
The 1,400-student district is going with an AB model, meaning students designated for the A pool will go to school on Mondays and Wednesdays and they'll distance learn on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. Students in the B pool will go to school Tuesdays and Thursdays and distance learn on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
In a YouTube video posted for parents, Woodall said the district is just trying to be cautious by cutting in half the number of students on buses, in classrooms and in the cafeteria at any one time.
"Schools aren't good at social distancing, we're the opposite of social distancing," he said.
Having only half the students present will allow staff and students time to "build practices and procedures" so the schools don't have to close again in two or three weeks, he said.
Hopefully, the modified schedule will not be a long-term solution, he said.
Woodall said that when surveyed, parents seem to be evenly split between wanting to return to in-person learning, distance learning and the AB model.
Teachers, he said, have been "very supportive" of the district.
"We're not leading the charge of starting school. We're being very cautious and they've been on board with us," Woodall said. "They want to get kids back in school, but they want to do it safely."
Morenci students have been distance learning since July 29 and it's going well so far, Woodall said in an interview Thursday.
"Our teachers are working hard and so are our parents and staff," Woodall said. "Our parents and students been incredible. It's been tough, but they've been real troopers."
Unlike Duncan, Woodall said he doesn't believe they've lost a lot of students to other online programs or homeschooling.
"We're within 15 students of what we closed at," he said.
The district received $53,000 in CARES Act money and it was spent on hand sanitizer machine, sanitizing equipment and masks, Woodall said.