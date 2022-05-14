Eastern Arizona College celebrated its 133rd Commencement Ceremony at John Mickelson Stadium on Friday, awarding 661 degrees and certificates to 434 graduates. College faculty and staff, elected officials, and friends and families honored graduates from EAC and its joint degree program with Arizona State University.
The audience received comments from several individuals, including EAC President Todd Haynie who welcomed the gathering and Dr. Cindy Olvey, president of the EAC Alumni Association, who welcomed the College’s newest alumni.
Commissioner Lea Márquez Peterson with the Arizona Corporation Commission delivered the commencement address.
Márquez Peterson congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to consider their life plans, write them down, and tell others to hold them accountable.
“Each of you here tonight is an achiever. You set a goal and accomplished it regardless of the hurdles in your paths. Don’t stop being an achiever – you have one chance in life. Take the risk, take the hard road.”
Ian Syfert represented the Class of 2022. Syfert graduated from EAC with highest honors and an associate of arts degree in psychology.
Syfert, who plans to attend Northern Arizona University, thanked EAC’s faculty and staff for helping the graduates achieve their goals. He reminded his fellow students to take time and enjoy the small pleasures of life.
Dr. Melanie Russell represented EAC’s faculty and staff. Dr. Russell’s great-grandmother, Sarah Allred Hunt, was one of EAC’s first students in 1891 when the College was known as the St. Joseph Stake Academy. Dr. Russell has been a professor of English at EAC since 2007.
Russell expressed how proud she and the rest of EAC’s faculty were of the graduates. She told them they had already accomplished one of life’s most important goals – just showing up.
“You showed up even when it was difficult, even when you were tired or bored, even when you were stressed out and didn’t know if it was worth it or could go on, you kept showing up," she said.
Members of EAC’s graduating Class of 2022 came from 14 Arizona counties, 14 states, and Mexico.