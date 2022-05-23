Eastern Arizona College’s English department held its annual High School Honors night last week and opened with awards for its Research Essay Competition. In this competition, entrants must be nominated by English department faculty who consider the students’ work to be outstanding examples of research. This year, five students were recognized for their excellence in writing after a panel of EAC faculty members adjudicated the nominations to determine the overall winning submissions.
Loa Beals was awarded first place for her essay, “Whole-Food Plant-Based Diet.” The second-place essay, “Nuclear Energy for the Future,” was written by Omar Miramontes. Third place was awarded to Tara Wilhelm for, “Fast Fashion: Killing the Earth One Garment at a Time.” Honorable mentions were awarded to Celine Berube and Jenna Jensen.
The evening continued with a record 23 students, representing a variety of majors, being inducted into the Beta Zeta Chapter of Sigma Kappa Delta, the national English honor society, in the chapter’s eighth annual ceremony.
Sigma Kappa Delta honors excellence in the disciplines of writing, reading, and critical thinking. All initiates must have completed at least one course in college English with a “B” or higher and maintained a minimum overall GPA of 3.0.
This year’s inductees are Ross Agus, Denise Bailey, Celine Berube, Brenlee Bryce, Elianna Cazares, Zenayah Cortez, Rashel Deleon, Jayden Dillman, Brooke Dimbat, Jenny Griffin, Kaysha Griffin, Fiona Hoffman, Jessica Johnston, Donovan Jones, Skylar Kartchner, Hudson Lee, Alondra Lugo, Alexis McKinney, Luis Rios, Jessika Robertson, Kasiah Schilling, Daniel Smeltekop, and Rachel Waite.
Officiating at the induction were EAC English faculty sponsors, Dr. Pete Chidester, Dr. Melanie Russell, and Helen Robinson.