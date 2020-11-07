THATCHER — Eastern Arizona College is pleased to announce its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to provide a certificate program enabling students to pursue tech careers in the cloud computing industry.
Both large enterprises and small businesses are relying less on building their own datacenters, and instead are using “virtual” infrastructure to store and manage information more efficiently, known as cloud computing. To support the rapid expansion of cloud technology, EAC will offer this certificate program as early as Summer 2021.
The demand for cloud computing talent is increasing in Arizona, and careers are expected to grow faster than the average rate for all employment over the next decade. Data from Economic Modeling Specialists International identified 95,116 unique job postings in Arizona requiring cloud computing skills in 2019, and more than 12 percent of those jobs specifically requested AWS skills. A select number of Arizonans currently hold an AWS certification, creating a significant skills gap for local employers interested in hiring technical talent to fill open roles.
“Cloud technology powers innovation across many industries,” said Dr. Janice Lawhorn, EAC dean of curriculum and instruction. “Our collaboration with Amazon Web Services will provide our students in-depth, project-based learning opportunities and access to leading technologies, giving them a competitive advantage for high-paying, in-demand careers.”
As part of this collaboration, AWS will equip EAC with the content and instructional tools needed for several AWS certifications, including AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, AWS Certified Solution Architect — Associate, and AWS Certified Developer – Associate.
“EAC’s collaboration with Amazon Web Services reinforces our commitment to offer programs that directly align with the skills needed by today’s employers,” stated Susan Wood, EAC vice president of academic and student affairs. “We appreciate the statewide initiative that developed this long-term investment in technical skills training for our students.”