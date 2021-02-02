They were so successful the first time around, David Henson and his students are going to try it again.
Back in 2008, Eastern Arizona College, the U.S. Forest Service, Arizona Game and Fish and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service formed a partnership, determined to save the Chiricahua Leopard Frog which had been placed on the government’s “threatened” species list back in 2002. Right now, the only known populations are in Southeast Arizona and Western New Mexico.
“Literally 84% of the original habitat has been modified to the point where they can’t live in those areas anymore and so there’s just these very few little pockets left,” Henson said.
To save the frogs, EAC students and volunteeers painstakingly-built a frog nursery, or ranarium, at EAC’s Discovery Park.
In August 2009, 26 of the frogs were placed in the ranarium and one month later, tadpoles were spotted.
Since then, 13,000 frogs have raised at the ranarium and later released in the Galiuro Mountains by Henson, a biology teacher at EAC, and his students.
Now, EAC is in the process of building a second ranarium.
“We’ve dug it out. We’ve lined it. We’ve put the rock in. We’ve got the walls up. I need to get the netting over the top, but we’ve got the electrical out there and we’ve got the water there,” Henson said.
If all goes well, Henson said the ranarium will be ready for its first residents in August. But first, the college has to let it “season,” he said.
By that, Henson said they’ve got to give it time to grow algae and microorganisms.
The new ranarium will be different from the first in that it will have a perpetually running stream, Henson said. This will allow his students to see the differences in the reproductive rates of moving water versus still water.
Why so much excitement over some frogs?
First and foremost ecology.
“If you take a look at any threatened or endangered species, they serve a purpose in that ecology through the evolutionary process of that particular habitat developing over hundreds of thousands, if not millions of years. Everybody has a place within that particular scheme of things in nature. If you take out one member of the food chain the others that are left have to learn how to re adapt. And if you do that too many times you’re going to start to affect other kinds of populations. And it’s just not a healthy scenario,” Henson said. “You also have to remember when an amphibian doesn’t do well that means there’s something usually wrong with the water quality because the amphibians are so sensitive to changes in the environmental chemistry of a particular area. So they’re great what we call bio indicators of the health of an ecosystem, especially if it’s riparian.”
Secondly, the ranariums are hugely beneficial when it comes to educating students and members of the general public. Not only are EAC students learning invaluable lessons, but hundreds of school children visit the ranarium annually, said Paul Anger, director of the EAC Discovery Park campus.
The college has set up bleachers near the ranarium and students visit regularly on field trips.
“We have students come from all over southeast Arizona and further and (the frogs) are part of our habitat lesson,” Anger said.
It’s also a favorite place to visit around Earth Day in April, he said.
“We have a a big group of fifth graders that come out and and Dave and his students come out and they present that information,” Anger said. “It’s just in a pretty little place. So we have a lot of people that come out to the campus and they like to walk around, and a lot of times they’ll walk by and they’ll read the information there. And you can see them looking through the fence trying to find a frog, even in the winter, when they’re underwater. It’s a big part of our campus. We’re really excited to have him here.”
Henson’s students are doing field work they otherwise wouldn’t get to do until they are seniors in a university, Henson said. Giving them such experience early on helps them determine their future career path, he said.
“I want our kids to have a couple of years at the very beginning of their education in which they go. ‘Oh, my gosh. This is it. This is the greatest thing since peanut butter and jelly. I can’t wait to be a professional conservationist or forest ranger or whatever.’ They know that that’s what they really want to do,” Henson said.
It’s not always easy work, either.
In 2017, the college lost its entire population of frogs due to an outbreak of chytridomycosis, a fungal infection that causes frogs to suffocate to death and is spread by birds, such as water fowl ducks and cranes.
“We had to literally strip the entire ranarium down from top to bottom. We took out every plant. We shoveled out the soil. We had to dry things out in the heat for three months. Because we had to kill the spores and these spores in the water will stay forever if you don’t get rid of them,” Henson said “We had to literally sterilize the ranarium and then we slowly but surely brought it back. And now we have probably 50 or 60 frogs in there right now.”
It took a year, but the program came back online in 2018 with 32 frogs and then 34 tadpoles.
Although it was devastating, Henson said other ranariums have chytridomycosis outbreaks every couple of years and generally, speaking, their frogs just aren’t as hardy as those bred by EAC.
Predators can’t get at their frogs, but other than that they are “in the most natural habitat that we could have because they’re going to be released from our habitat into the real world. We didn’t want to raise what we called ‘stupid frogs’.”
“When a bird flies over our frogs dive for the bottom. You get frogs from the Phoenix Zoo or the Desert Desert Museum and those things are hand fed crickets in an air conditioned little tub,” Henson said. “We just figured ours had much better chance for survival because our frogs have had the ability to be exposed to every environmental condition except basically predators like snakes and bull frogs and crawdads and things like that. They know and understand environmental conditions that would hamper their ability to survive in the wild.”
Since the outbreak, Henson said everyone involved in the program sprays their shoes and legs and everything coming in and coming out of the ranarium with an antifungal spray to make sure any spores don’t survive.
Once the area’s COVID-19 numbers start to drop more, Henson said he anticipates much more work will begin taking place on the second ranarium.