Property owners could see a break on their tax bills with a proposal by Eastern Arizona College to decrease its tax rate for its 2023 budget. But whether bills go up or down ultimately depends on the property’s assessed value.
As property values go up, the college can bring in as much revenue with a decreased tax rate. A growing tax base in the area also helps spread the tax burden.
The college is proposing a drop in the tax rate from $3.09 to $2.71. The Governing Board will consider the recommendation in June.
Using those tax rate figures, a property valued at $250,000 has a tax bill of $772.50 under the $3.09 rate. The proposed rate, $2.71, would drop that bill to $677.50.
Despite the tax rate decrease, the school would bring in an additional $148,499 in taxes in 2023.
Property values have been skyrocketing nationwide over the past year, meaning there is more value to assess a tax on. But the college believes economic growth in the area will spread the overall tax burden and taxpayers won’t be adversely affected.
“Our community continues to grow at a rapid pace,” said Todd Haynie, EAC president in a press release. “As a result of this economic growth, the tax burden for local government can be spread over a much larger tax base. This means that EAC can reduce the tax rate and still generate $148,499 of much needed revenue for the College.”
Even with the extra tax dollars, the school would be stepping into the 2023 budget year with just over $3 million less than it had in 2022 in what it calls “total resources available” — a 3.9% drop.
More information on the school’s budget and its Truth in Taxation Notice can be found on its website, eac.edu, or in today’s Eastern Arizona Courier.
Haynie touted the school’s positive impact on the area and said, “The additional funding from this proposal brings even more value to the community, allowing EAC to continue preparing students for the most in-demand careers that provide family-sustaining wages.”
The public can comment on the recommended tax rate reduction via email at: board@eac.edu. They can also speak at the Governing Board meeting at noon, June 9, at the Eastern Arizona College Student Services Building, Governing Board Room, 615 N. Stadium Ave., Thatcher.