Eastern Arizona College’s English Honors Night may have been cancelled, but that hasn't stopped the college from honoring students.
Shari Burnett, of Safford, was awarded first-place in the Research Essay Competition. Entrants must be nominated by English department faculty who consider their work to be outstanding examples. A panel of faculty members adjudicate the nominations to determine the overall winning submissions.
Burnett's essay was titled, “Smart Cars are Our Future.” Two students tied for the second-place prize: Jonathon Dugi, of Clifton, and Darby Mecham, of Pima. Krystal Flake, of Thatcher, was awarded third place. Winners receive a certificate of accomplishment as well as Amazon gift cards.
EAC’s English department also announced 17 new Sigma Kappa Delta inductees this spring: Kristin Adams, Megan Adams, Cinthia Argomedo, Julia Bell, Keanna Louise Rezare Cortez, Katlynn Ellison, Shaun Espinoza, Brianna Gunnett, Lauryn Hall, Michelle Johnson, Emily McDonald, Marcus Ray Molina, Laura Neal, Andrea Rios, Domonik Vigil, Matthew Webb, and Hailey-Alexis Yamaguchi.
SKD is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges.