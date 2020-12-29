Eastern Arizona College's Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar called "Start-Up Smart" to help aspiring entrepreneurs launch successful businesses.
SBDC Director Kevin Peck will host the Jan. 7 event from 6-7 p.m..
For more information about this event or to register, contact the EAC Small Business Development Center at (928) 428-8590 or email: tavia.raley@eac.edu.
To register online, go here: https://bit.ly/36kx1jV
The college is also accepting applications for the 2021 CO.STARTERS program aimed at Graham and Greenlee County residents ready to explore their business ideas.
Classes will start Jan. 19 and run for ten Tuesdays through March from 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm. The live and interactive Zoom classes will be facilitated by Peck and other community members.
Those interested must apply no later than Jan. 12 by visiting https://conta.cc/3n5XBmE. Spots are limited, but qualified applicants will receive a full-tuition scholarship thanks to the USDA, Freeport-McMoRan, and The United Way of Graham and Greenlee counties.
For questions, please contact the EAC SBDC at 928 428-8590 or visit https://conta.cc/3n5XBmE.