When Jeanne Bryce retired as Eastern Arizona College’s vice president of academic and student affairs after more than 30 years at the college, they set out to find a replacement. They found Susan Wood.
Friday marked Wood’s three-month anniversary and she couldn’t be happier.
Everyone at the college and in the community has been incredibly welcoming, she loves cycling and running through the Gila Valley and she’s performing a job she’s passionate about.
Before coming to Thatcher, Wood spent nearly 25 years at Dona Ana Community College, a branch of New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, N.M. Prior to that, she directed English as a Second Language programs at Bentley College in Waltham, Mass. and at the University of Texas at El Paso.
While in Las Cruces, Wood was a member of the faculty and administration, having spent the last five years there as association vice president of academics and interim vice president for academic affairs.
But for Mikhail Gorbachev, Wood’s life might have been much different.
“At 18-years-old I knew I loved to be around people different than I was. It was what gave me energy and I loved languages and traveling so I thought, ‘What can I do with that interest? and I chose to major in Russian,” Wood said.
The plan was for Wood to get into the National Security Agency, but then Gorbachev became the president of the Soviet Union and his efforts led to the downfall of communism and the breakup of the Soviet Union.
Wood ended up teaching English and Taiwan instead. Eventually she ended up at Bentley College and UTEP and several mentors encouraged her to get into administration.
She realized she loves finding ways to help students succeed by assessing them properly to find out whether they are visual learners, auditory learners or kinesthetic learners and then developing programs and curriculums that will help them the most, Wood said.
Everyone wants to make sure students who want to enter the workforce after EAC are directed to the right courses and connected to their industry of interest and students who want to go on to a university can make a seamless transition.
“I have a soft spot for students who are smart, capable and dynamic and need a little bit of help getting their academic skills assessed so they can be successful at college,” Wood said. “We have students who come in and are just so smart and have so many strengths, but maybe they need to be retooled because they haven’t had math or English in 20 years or we have students who didn’t pay quite as much attention in high school and now they wish they had.”
Already, Wood said “EAC staff has shown that willingness and enthusiasm for meeting students where they are, not judging them, finding out what their goals are and helping them to be successful.”
There are other aspects to her role at EAC, too.
She’ll be supporting the staff in the academic counseling, financial aid and records departments and ensuring students “have opportunities to learn outside the classroom” through such things as sports and fine arts programs.
“There’s quite a bit of research right now on the importance of students feeling like they belong in terms of retention and graduation,” Wood said. “Folks here at the college understand that mission, that it’s not just what happens in the classroom, but it’s what happens outside the classroom as well.”
Every morning around 6:30 a.m. Wood said she rides her bike through campus and is amazed about the number of people who are already hard at work.
That, she said, perfectly demonstrates their commitment to the mission.