THATCHER, Ariz.— Eastern Arizona College Cosmetology Academy’s (EACCA) main recruitment activity of the year, its Cosmetology Call For Admissions and Fashion Show Extravaganza, will once again be livestreamed due to Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings. Scheduled for Thursday, March 4, at 5:30 p.m., the Call for Admissions Extravaganza and fashion show will be livestreamed on EAC’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The event, which is intended for all students interested in enrolling at the Academy, introduces potential students to the facility, its instructors, and the curriculum for each of its programs.
“It’s going to be even better this time with going virtual for the whole event,” said Academy director, Nicole Lucas, “Because now we know what we are doing with the livestream.”
“Hopefully people will tune in just to see what we’re all about and enjoy some high fashion and see if we have improved since last time. It’s a lot of fun and we need that right now,” she said.
EACCA offers certificates in cosmetology, cosmetology instructor, hair stylist, and nail technician. Full-time students may be eligible for a waiver of $1,500 to offset course fees. For more information, call (928) 348-8878.
“This event is so much fun for our current students and staff,” said Lucas. “And it provides a special preview of the offered courses and skills that are taught here at the Academy. I hope people will tune in!”