Todd Haynie, president of Eastern Arizona College, Mollie Carlin, Order of the Eastern Star, Arcadia Chapter #9; John Ratje, Order of the Eastern Star, Arcadia Chapter #9; David Udall, EAC Alumni Foundation executive director.
The Order of the Eastern Star, Arcadia Chapter #9, has donated $50,000 to the Eastern Arizona College Foundation to create an endowment for local student scholarships.
Mollie Carlin and John Ratje, members of the Order, presented the donation to EAC President Todd Haynie and David Udall, executive director with the EAC Foundation.
“Our members strive to support community projects and welcome this opportunity to share our blessings,” Carlin said, speaking for Clara Page, secretary for the Order. “Thank you for all that you are doing to make a difference in the lives of our friends and neighbors in the Gila Valley and beyond.”
Udall said these types of donations allow students to leave EAC debt-free.
“We appreciate the Order of the Eastern Star’s commitment to improving the quality of life in this community through education. They are truly making a difference in the lives of others.”
The Order of the Eastern Star is a social, charitable and fraternal organization to which both women and men can belong. It is an order composed of people of spiritual convictions and is open to all faiths. Arcadia Chapter #9 is in Safford and is among 31 chapters in the state. The Chapter was chartered in November 1902, in the territory of Arizona and is thus known as a Territorial Chapter.