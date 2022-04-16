This is a story from the viewpoint of the apostle John, taken from the books of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John.
I’ve never been so confused in my life. After three years of following him around, hearing him teach, seeing things happen that defied explanation, now he’s dead.
It started three nights ago at our Passover meal. The whole meal was strange. First he gave us bread and wine and told us it was his body and blood, “given for us.” What does that even mean? It sounds like a sacrifice, but what is being sacrificed? Then he told us, “You will weep and lament and the world will rejoice, and you will be sorrowful but your sorrow will be turned to joy.” None of us could understand it.
Then we went out to that garden. It was the middle of the night, but he wanted to pray and wanted us to pray, too. We really tried, but it was late and we fell asleep. We woke up fast when the mob showed up.
Judas was with them. At first I didn’t understand. Judas is a low-life, he was always stealing money from our moneybox, but I never thought he’d do this. He walked right up and kissed Jesus. He betrayed him to those thugs! I thought we would die then, we’d die fighting for him, just like we promised him we would. But he wouldn’t fight. Peter tried, he jumped a guy with his sword and cut off his ear. But Jesus just healed it and told us to quit fighting.
Then they took him in for questioning. They kept asking him questions, over and over, but he didn’t say much, even when they hit him. They took him to the high priest and did it again and this time they brought out some “witnesses.” Finally, they asked him point-blank if he was the Son of God, and all he said was, “You have said it yourself.”
Then they took him to the Roman governor, Pilate, and he asked the same things and finally said, “I find no guilt in him.” Pilate offered to let him go, but the mob just got worse. They started yelling, “Crucifiy him!”
My heart almost stopped when I heard that. Crucifixion is brutal, vicious... you can’t even see it without getting sick. I kept thinking, “What is wrong with you? You have healed thousands of people, you’ve even raised the dead! You’ve walked on water and controlled the weather! So show them! Show them who you are!” But he didn’t.
Finally the order came…crucify him, but the soldiers beat him first. Roman soldiers, the ones who enjoy violence, beat him without mercy, and made him carry his own cross. They took his clothes, they nailed him down, they set it up. He could barely breathe, he could barely speak.
Then it got dark, as dark as night and I thought he would come down. But he didn’t. After a long time he said, “It is finished,” and an earthquake hit and I thought he’d surely come down. But he didn’t. He was dead.
We went into hiding, crazy with confusion. We were mourning our teacher, our friend. We were bewildered. We knew he was the son of God, but now what? What do we do now?
And then the women came back with an incredible story. The soldiers guarding the grave were gone, the stone was gone, and they’d seen someone who told them he was alive. Peter and I ran all the way to the grave, hardly daring to hope. But the women were right, the guards and the stone… and the body…were gone.
Could it actually be true? Could he be alive? How could we know for sure? I hoped and prayed that he would be. Things he had taught us began to make more sense. Promises, prophesies…all the things he had said kept running through my head. Would he appear to us? Would he talk to us? Would he help us understand? AND HE DID.
Christy Fredrickson lives in Southern Arizona