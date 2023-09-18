There was no waiting for funnel cakes early Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan. That’s because the busiest place on the grounds was the livestock barn, where local FFA and 4-H members were auctioning off their poultry and other small-animal projects to a sizable crowd of prospective bidders.
Elsewhere visitors like Retha Atkinson and Patsy Mikelonis were examining the arts and crafts projects in the exhibit hall. Atkinson was particularly enamored with a black-and-white photo of a squadron of fighter jets in flight. She even took a picture of the picture.
Across the grounds, near the entrance, owners of tricked-out cars, bikes and other wheeled conveyances were lounging under tents and any other available shade while visitors checked out the latest upgrades to their classic and often whimsical rides.
Over the midway, there wasn’t much action yet. The rides were operating intermittently and then only half full at best. In the background a live cover band was playing classic seventies and eighties hits to little response.
Nevertheless, Fair Director Lendsey Basteen said attendance was up at this year’s fair compared to last year, and she expected evidence of that to be more apparent as evening arrived. She said one reason for that was the presence of the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo, which took place both Friday and Saturday nights and was proving to be a big draw.
Another thing that was helping boost the numbers was more attractions and rides at the carnival. For one thing, this year’s fair had a Ferris wheel, which is something that couldn’t be said of 2022. Basteen said some people turned around and left last year before even getting out of their cars when they didn’t see a Ferris wheel.
“I think having more rides has helped,” she said.
Basteen has been in charge of the fair since 2015, but she said the fair itself is a tradition that dates back more than a century.
The theme of this year's fair was "Home on the Range," a nod to the region's rich agricultural heritage. This is particularly true in Duncan, which is home to the county extension office and where a significant percentage of the high school enrollment participates in FFA.
But Greenlee is also the most sparsely populated county in the state, which makes staging an event like a county fair a financial and logistical challenge.
Basteen said the key to the event’s success is participation.
“We need people,” she said. That includes exhibitors, auction bidders, workers and people buying tickets.
Final attendance and revenue numbers were not available as of press time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.