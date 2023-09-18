DSC_0778.JPG

An expanded number carnival rides, including a Ferris wheel, is believed to have helped boost attendance numbers at this year's Greenlee County Fair.

There was no waiting for funnel cakes early Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan. That’s because the busiest place on the grounds was the livestock barn, where local FFA and 4-H members were auctioning off their poultry and other small-animal projects to a sizable crowd of prospective bidders.

DSC_0681.JPG

An FFA member presents a rooster and hen for auction Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fair.

Elsewhere visitors like Retha Atkinson and Patsy Mikelonis were examining the arts and crafts projects in the exhibit hall. Atkinson was particularly enamored with a black-and-white photo of a squadron of fighter jets in flight. She even took a picture of the picture.

DSC_0709.JPG

Retha Atkinson admires a photo in the exhibition hall Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds.
DSC_0666.JPG

A customized SUV and bicycles on display at the fairgrounds Saturday, surrounded by an assortment of trophies and other bling.
DSC_0737.JPG

Attendance Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds was still pretty sparse. Business was expected to pick up in the evening with the start of the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo. 
DSC_0701.JPG

A visitor checks out the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition booth Saturday afternoon at the Greenlee County Fair.

