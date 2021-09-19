featured Fair time Sep 19, 2021 Sep 19, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 15 Skyla Strain shows off her lamb at the Greenlee County Fair's Jr. Livestock Auction on Sept 18 in Duncan. Photos by Sam Ribakoff The Copper Era One-year-old Roslynn Rockhill plays a game at the Greenlee County Fair on Sept. 18 in Duncan. Charlee, left, and Ellie Robertson watch the Jr. Livestock Auction at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan on Sept 18. Reagan Haught shows of her steer at the Greenlee County Fair. Kiley McGrath shows off her lamb at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday. Isabella Villa shows of her goat named Kendrick Lamb-R, at the Greenlee County Fair's Jr. Livestock Auction on Sept 18 in Duncan. Hunter Lindsey shows of her goat at the Greenlee County Fair. Cash Crotts with his steer Saturday. A close up of Brody Waters' steer at the Greenlee County Fair. Alyssa Garcia entered into the goat division Saturday during the Greenlee County Fair's junior livestock auction. Adeletta Haught entered into the steer division Saturday. Addie Rhoton, 6, helps out at the Greenlee County Fair Saturday. Five-year-old Antino Heredia plays a round of miniature golf at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan on Sept 18. Jeff Lister, left and Hollis Haught, right, with their lassos at the Greenlee County Fair in Duncan on Sept 18. Greenlee County Fair goers were well-fed by multiple food vendors. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People came from far and wide to attend the Greenlee County Fair at the county fairgrounds in Duncan and, as always, one of the highlights was the Jr. Livestock Auction Saturday afternoon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Picture County Fair Duncan Livestock Photography Auction Fairground Weekend County Come From People Load comments Trending Stories Fatal accident at Morenci mine under investigation Former employee files federal lawsuit against Greenlee County Horse medication for COVID? Some are trying it Tons of fun planned for Greenlee County Fair Morenci Wildcat selected to Governor's Youth Advisory Council AG's office investigating possible fraud in Duncan Francisco Martinez Oñate Victor (Peanuts) Reyes Showing at fairs about fun, shaping futures Morenci Wildcats hand Madison Highlands devastating 72-0 loss