When Bryce Crowder moved to Morenci from Georgia at the beginning of this school year, the 13-year-old was thrilled. Fairbanks Middle School offers a coding class and he’d be able to continue learning various programming languages that get computers to behave how people want them to.
The 8th grader is so fascinated by “coding” he even convinced his new teacher, Samantha Williams, to help him start a coding club.
“Since coding is sort of a hobby for me and I really like to code and I like to teach others to do things, I figured I could make a coding club so that way I can help others expand their knowledge on how to code and teach others on how to code and the different forms of coding,” Crowder said.
The teenager, who isn’t sure yet if he wants to be a teacher, a baker or a computer program language developer, said he’d love for the club to create video games or practical phone apps.
He has a message for kids who think coding is boring.
“They’re wrong,” he said. “You can end up making the next biggest website or game in history. Some kids have even managed to get on TV shows and YouTube videos and they’ve become so famous that while they were kids they made millions of dollars just because of one game they thought it’d be fun to make, or one website they thought would be fun to make.”
Dayton Penry and Ximena Esparza, 12-year-old seventh graders, aren’t sure if they’re going to join Bryce’s club, but they are enjoying Williams’ class.
If he doesn’t become a professional football or basketball player, Penry said he might become an engineer and coding could help him. Ximena wants to be an artist, but she’s having fun learning how to debug computers and helping her fellow students.
Williams is in her first full year of teaching at Fairbanks and her students run the gamut from fifth to eighth graders.
She’s teaching her fifth graders typing skills, a little bit of engineering and a bit of coding. The kids use Lego sets to learn engineering concepts and eventually they’ll learn how to program little robot bases.
“We build things like catapults that work or they learn how gears need to connect or about tension with rubber bands,” Williams said.
Her older students are also learning how to code, but they spend most of their time on website design. They’re using a K-12 online program called Skill Struck that the district recently purchased for the middle school and high school.
Right now, the students are learning how to use HTML to make websites that are visually pleasing, she said. By using HTML, they are now creating paragraphs, selecting font colors and aligning text and eventually they’ll progress to adding images and other elements, Williams said.
On Fridays, her students get a bit of a break and they’re allowed to program characters on their screen to do certain things with block coding skills. Many of her students dream of becoming game makers, she said.
“That’s what speaks to them. You don’t see too many sixth graders saying ‘Wow, I want to design a beautiful website.’ That’s not what they’re thinking, they love the games. So for a lot of them that’s their interest and that’s what brought them to my class,” Williams said.
Regardless of why they sign up for her class, which is an elective, Williams said they are gaining valuable skills.
“I tell people that even if you want to be an entrepreneur, if you have these skills it’s like being bilingual. If you can speak the language of computers you’re hirable. So even if you’re an entrepreneur you can use these skills to design your own marketing online,” she said.
While she herself isn’t particularly tech savvy, software developers have made it easy to teach the course, she said.
“That’s one of the nice things about the coding programs. I think the companies coming out with the platforms realize there’s not an abundance of teachers that already have this background so they design their software and their programs to be really approachable,” Williams said. “As long as I can go through lessons ahead of the children, it’s not real hard for me to teach them the concepts.”
As for the children, Williams often has to create extra lessons for them to do because they finish their lessons so quickly. Many of them often end up helping their classmates with assignments, too. When you’re learning a new computer language, a missed semi-colon or a misspelled word can create major problems. Finding those errors equals the “debugging” Ximena was talking about.
“I’m always surprised about how quickly they catch on. Their little brains are just wired to get it and they’re used to it,” Williams said. “It’s not a foreign concept to them. We’re learning something new.”
Fairbanks Middle School Principal Kelly Hadden said when he looks at coding, it looks scary, but he knows the kids love it.
“This is the future,” Hadden said. “It’s giving students the tools to be successful while also making it fun.”