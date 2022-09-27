AdobeStock_125257165.jpeg

Fall tree plantings typically yield the best results for surviving the Southeastern Arizona spring and summer seasons.

In our climate, October and November are the best months of the year to plant container-grown trees and shrubs.

Even though the part above ground may go dormant in the winter, the roots below continue to grow. This root development is a real benefit to the plant when spring winds come and an even greater benefit when the summer heat is on.

Tree planting.

The hole for a transplanted tree should be the same depth as the soil ball in the container and two to three times the width of the soil ball.

Tags

Load comments