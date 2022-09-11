Sandra June and Mike Miranda run a family ranch, Split Ranch Resources, which straddles the Arizona-New Mexico border. The family's latest venture is a full-service roughstock business called Vaquero Productions. The couple have three children: Jayden Grace, 21, who lives in Texas; Hagan, 19, and Kaden, 15.
No matter how experienced you are — spectator or competitor — a Vaquero Productions rodeo could be, well, your first rodeo of its kind.
“We’re not your typical rodeo,” Mike Miranda, owner of Vaquero Productions said. “We try to do things we do on the ranch. Our stuff is open; we don’t turn anyone away.”
“It’s more for the working cowboy,” he continued. “They forget where it started — on the ranch.”
Even the prizes run a little punchier than normal, with Paul Bond boots and roughout saddles and leggings from Concho, Ariz., saddlemaker Zach Diggs for the taking in Miranda’s Iron Man rodeo series this summer.
“I grew up with a lot of old-school cowboys,’” Miranda said.
That was in west Texas, starting with his grandfather’s saddle.
He still has it.
Most of his riding is done on the aptly named Split Ranch that he and wife, Sandra June, own, that straddles the border of Arizona and New Mexico. Miranda’s sons, Kaden, 15, and Hagan, 19, are his top hands. The family sells grass-fed Angus beef and rock-footed bulls, and trains outside horses in addition to building their own rodeo stock for Vaquero Productions.
“We’re really just getting started,” Miranda said. The family-owned company has been in business just three months. After a health scare, he said he decided to put all his cards on the table and do what he really wanted: provide a full-service rodeo package. Sandra June even offers their ranch beef at concessions, and they sell pro beef T-shirts, too.
“We were going to do six events,” Miranda said.
Now, they’ve already booked 20. They’ve hosted rodeos in Cliff and Lordsburg, and after this weekend, they are heading to Catron County, N.M.
“We’re kind of our own committee and crew,” Miranda said, speaking from his cell phone from the middle of a pasture. He and his sons ride every critter that they bring to rodeos, unwilling to put someone on an untried horse. “We don’t want problem horses who stall in the chute,” he said. “We climb on everything.”
That said, Miranda is adamant that folks out there whipping their horses and whooping it up are not the real deal.
“There’s no abuse with cattle and the horses,” he said. “You don’t treat your partner that way.”
In order to cultivate the cowboy tradition, Miranda offers practice bronc rides in Duncan for $40 for the first ride, $25 for each after.
“In Duncan, we’re going to start [the] roughstock end of it for juniors,” he said.
He added he’s hoping to form an association of some sort, but hasn’t firmed anything up quite yet.
Rodeo attendees will have a Vaquero Productions exclusive treat Friday night, as Sept. 16 is Mexican Independence Day, Miranda said.
“I’m Hispanic, and I speak a little Spanish,” he said. “I told my youngest son we’re going to do something special on Sunday,” he said. (It may or may not involve sombreros.)
Just how do the Mirandas pull off running a cow-calf operation and a rodeo production company simultaneously?
“Very little sleep,” Miranda said. “The boys say, ‘All you want to do is work,’ But what else is there than to serve the Lord, glorify God, and work?”
Vaquero Productions is hosting four days of rodeo, Thursday through Sunday at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds during the Greenlee County Fair. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and rules. Find Split Ranch Resources/Vaquero Productions on Facebook.