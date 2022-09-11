No matter how experienced you are — spectator or competitor — a Vaquero Productions rodeo could be, well, your first rodeo of its kind.

Kaden Miranda.jpg

Mike and Sandra Miranda's son Kaden, 15, rides one of the Vaquero Productions broncs, Sweet Caroline, at the Hidalgo County Fair in August.

“We’re not your typical rodeo,” Mike Miranda, owner of Vaquero Productions said. “We try to do things we do on the ranch. Our stuff is open; we don’t turn anyone away.”

mirandas.JPG

Sandra June and Mike Miranda run a family ranch, Split Ranch Resources, which straddles the Arizona-New Mexico border. The family's latest venture is a full-service roughstock business called Vaquero Productions. The couple have three children: Jayden Grace, 21,  who lives in Texas; Hagan, 19, and Kaden, 15.
bronc practice.jpg

Mike Miranda and his sons, Kaden and Hagan, have been hosting practice bronc rides in Duncan this summer through their new family company, Vaquero Productions.

Tags

Load comments