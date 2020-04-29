When you think about ranching and farming in Arizona, chances are likely you’ll get a mental picture of cattle, lettuce, dairy products, cotton and hay. There’s a family in Willcox, though, that’s making a living with potatoes.
The MTS Gijzenberg potato plant has grown from 15 to 700 acres of planted land over the last four years.
Jos Gijzenberg, husband and father of three daughters, was born on a potato farm. His wife, Inga Gijzenberg, says MTS (short for the Dutch word “Maatschap”, which translates to “company” or “partnership”) owes its rapid growth to her husband’s meticulousness and expertise.
The Gijzenbergs purchased the site of their plant in 2009 but didn’t immigrate to the United States from Holland until 2015.
Before they immigrated, Jos Gijzenberg farmed spinach seeds, barley, and potatoes with his father in Holland, but had long wished to come to the States. After industrial expansion threatened to encroach on their farm, the family decided to immigrate.
After investigating Texas and Elfrieda, the Gijzenbergs decided to settle on their established farm in part because of the strong agricultural environment in Willcox. They experimented with several different crops before deciding on potatoes, which were the most successful, in 2017.
Their second daughter, Isis, 20, is a sophomore studying crop science at Cochise College in order to continue her family’s multi-generational legacy in the potato industry. When the college transferred classes online, she moved back in with her parents to help during planting season.
She says her passion for the family business makes her “like the son my father never had”. Her two sisters, Emma, 22 and Noa, 18, both live in Holland.
The Gijzenbergs go back to Holland at least once a year for Christmas and New Years to see relatives. According to Dutch tradition, December 25 is reserved for one side of the family and the next day is spent with the other.
Inga Gijzenberg likens her daughter to her husband: “Genetically they’re the same: they never quit.”
The mother and daughter are different, especially when it comes to their management style.
Inga Gijzenberg uses authoritative methods to keep workers in line, but Isis said she finds a different way to motivate: “I just make fun of them until they want to work.”
MTS employs up to 10 people during the peak of the season’s workload.After she finishes school, Isis said she wants to work in the potato business, but she doesn’t know if she wants to farm by herself.
She says her parents are supportive of her career choice, but left the decision up to her.
Isis remembers the first year of potato production as difficult, since, “everything was outside” in the sun, dust, and flies.
Now the plant has a barn to sort and store product in, but their workload has not lessened. Inga Gijzenberg said the family rarely stops working, and her husband has taken one day off since Christmas.
But the sweat pays dividends.
In their first year, MTS planted 15 acres, but they have grown exponentially every year since and now have 700 acres seeded. That equates to “around 9,000 tons” of ripe product, Jos Gijzenberg said.
MTS sells two main kinds of potatoes: seeds and creamers. Creamers are harvested before they mature to keep them soft and small. Seeds stay in the ground until maturation so they will easily sprout when used to plant new crops.
Mr. Gijzenberg said they sell about the same number of creamers and seeds, and they end up across the United States and Canada.
MTS employee Barry van Renen says, “After you taste one of these, you’re never taking a russet from Safeway again.” One can’t show up to the plant and buy a bag to see if they agree, however.
The plant spent March 1 through April 13 planting and they expect the first ripe crops in early June. Van Renen said it took 2,400 semi-truck loads to transport all of the product last year, and they will need many more this year.
In the meantime, MTS will build wooden transport boxes and each holds approximately 35 cubic feet of potatoes. The material for 2,800 new containers towers over everything else in the plants’ barn.
Everyone at the plant is excited about this exponential growth, but it comes at a cost. Inga Gijzenberg said the plant usually breaks even to account for growth and new technology, despite their successful seasons.
Inga Gijzenberg believes Holland innovates the most in the potato industry, so many of their tractors are Dutch. MTS is revitalizing their post-harvest sorting and washing facility in Sunsites, which includes adding an automatic de-stoner. They will also install a new sizing machine in the on-site barn.
The plant’s warehouse/barn includes a pair of massive (18,750 square feet total) refrigeration spaces. MTS uses these to keep potatoes dormant before shipping.
Until the COVID-19 pandemic is, Isis Gijzenberg said “there will be a worry” about the potato market, but she thinks there’s reason to hope. While the plant does grow a small amount chip and fry potatoes (which have lost demand due to decreased fast food business), they “also grow a wide range of different varieties that aren’t for that market,” she said.
“Right now (the potato market) is really good and I think it will stay good,” Jos Gijzenberg said.
He expects strong demand from people who are eating more at home because of the pandemic.