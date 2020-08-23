The Duncan Public Library now provides high-speed Wi-Fi for its patrons, even when the library is closed.
Through the federal “E-rate” program that helps schools and libraries access affordable broadband connection, and with additional assistance from Valley TeleCom, the Duncan Library now has fiber optic internet connection, an upgrade from the previous copper connection.
Installed by Valley TeleCom at no cost to the library or county, the fast fiber-cable connection handles multiple devices streaming HD videos, video conferencing, and gaming at the same time. Using the libraries e- resources, patrons can access free magazine downloads using R DIGITAL, fast eBook downloads, quick database searching and internet access for census questionnaire at all hours.
In addition, the Duncan Library was one of only five libraries in Arizona to be chosen for a “Wi-Fi Boost” program partnership between Cisco and the State of Arizona targeting high-need communities.
“By providing free high-speed Wi-Fi, the Duncan Public Library is helping the community access important online resources, even when the library is closed,” said Arizona’s State Librarian Holly Henley. “This service is vital, now more than ever.”
Cisco contributed installation of new external wireless access points, allowing students to conduct distance learning and others to access Wi-Fi from outside the building at all hours.
The donation is funded through Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) Program, which has active national and state level initiatives in 34 countries and is providing frontline relief and critical support to digital infrastructure during the COVID-19 global pandemic.
ConvergeOne, an IT value-added reseller and Cisco partner, is providing setup and implementation support for this initiative.
For more information, call (928) 359-2094.