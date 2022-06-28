Get ready for a long Independence Day weekend — hurrah for Monday holidays — and if you plan right, you can partake in multiple celebrations throughout Greenlee and Graham counties.
From car shows to pancake breakfasts to sports tournaments, there are multiple ways to make memories this July 4.
In the Gila Valley, early birds can rise and shine at 6:30 a.m. with the fire department wakeup call in Thatcher, followed by a “Celebrate America the Beautiful” themed parade at 7 a.m. and a pancake breakfast at Thatcher Park at 8 a.m.
Join Safford residents for a patriotic ceremony at the Graham County Courthouse at 9:45 a.m., followed by a parade downtown at 10 a.m. Kids are invited to participate in the Gila Valley Kids on Wheels decorating contest held in conjunction with the parade. Decorate your trike, bike or scooter — and yourself — to compete for points in most beautiful, most patriotic and most creative categories. One winner will be chosen in a bike category and one in a scooter category. Parents/guardians can register participants by emailing pfrost@saffordaz.gov, by stopping by the Safford City Annex at 808 S. Eighth Ave., or by calling Mike Andazola at (928) 651-0271.
Kids of all ages can also compete in the Sons of the American Legion’s First Annual Moe Villalba Fishing Derby, which starts bright and early on the 4th at the Graham County Fairgrounds. Contestants can fish from 6-11 a.m. at the upper duck pond and enjoy free hotdogs, watermelon and snow cones with their families. Top off the day with fireworks at dusk at the Graham County Fairgrounds.
The town of Pima is hosting a communtiy breakfast at 7 a.m., and the pool is free for all, all day on the 4th. Head down to the Pime Roping Arena at sundown for a fireworks display.
Plan for a three-day weekend of celebration in Duncan, kicking off with a car show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2, with karaoke from 2 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy a 6 p.m. community worship service in the park on Sunday, and enjoy a pancake breakfast at the same location from 6:30-8 a.m. on the 4th. An “Ol’ Fashion Community” themed parade begins at 8 a.m., and the afternoon and evening (from 4-8 p.m.) are packed with family festivities held at the football field. For $5 per person, folks can enter 3-on-3 basketball tounrnaments, followed by 6-on-6 volleyball. All are welcome to compete in the wheelbarrow competition, where decorated wheelbarrows compete for the judge’s attention and entrants race their ‘barrows. Judging at 6 p.m.; racing at 6:30 p.m. Round out the day with a classic fireworks display scheduled for 8:30 p.m. at the high school football stadium. (Please note that fireworks are subject to rain prior to the event. The event could be cancelled because of dry conditions and fire danger. If the event gets canceled, it will be rescheduled.)
Stop in to see Old Glory during the week of the 4th in Clifton. Town Hall will be proudly flying an American flag that has flown over the United States Capitol. Congressman Tom O’Halleran gifted the flag to the town on his last visit.
It’s the last call for float entries for Morenci’s 4th of July parade! The theme is “Stars and Stripes Forever.” The town will provide favors to hand out during the parade. Morenci is also hosting a classic car show on the 4th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Deadline for registration is July 1. Register for the parade and car show online at morenci.recdesk.com, or call (928) 865-6598 for more information.
Now that you’ve got an itinerary, remember to hydrate, use sunscreen, have a designated driver and follow fire safety.
Happy 246th Independence Day!