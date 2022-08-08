FFA and 4-H members test their progress at Showmanship Showdown

Linlee Haught, 8, answers questions from judge Hannah DalMolin Saturday at the Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown, held at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds in Duncan. Haught advanced to the finals in her first showmanship competition.
Kyanna Lacey, left, won Saturday's senior steer competition. Here she's shown with judge Hannah DalMolin and her steer, Pancho.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
Hannah Hendricks, left, was champion in the junior steer division at Saturday's Showmanship Showdown.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
A competitor in Saturday's Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown takes care to keep her eyes on the judge while showing her lamb.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/COPPER ERA
FFA and 4-H members from Duncan and the surrounding area were at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds Saturday morning to compete in the 2022 Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown.
The event serves as a tune-up for the competitions at the Greenlee and Graham county fairs. Competitors in junior and senior divisions showed off their skills handling swine, goats, sheep or cattle.
In this case, prizes weren’t awarded to the best physical specimens, but rather the best-trained and best-behaved.
As the kids led their animals around the show ring, Hannah DalMolin assessed how well they were able to keep their beasts calm and under control. She examined points such as whether they kept they could keep an animal still with its feet square and head up while it was being reviewed. She also evaluated trainers themselves, whether they maintained eye contact with her as they presented their animals, how well they responded to questions about their animals, and whether they managed to avoid blocking her view by getting between her and the animal.
For Kyanna Lacey, a senior at Duncan High School, this was the fourth and final year she’ll be showing a steer at the fair. She and her steer Pancho won the senior cattle division Saturday. She and the other division winners were each awarded a custom belt buckle for their efforts.
Lacey said she acquired Pancho in October, and she estimated she’s spent an hour or two every evening since then feeding, grooming and training him.
“It’s a lot of work,” she admitted.
A complete list of winners follows:
Sr. Swine: Brooke Lunt
Jr. Swine: Savannah Glaspie
Sr. Goat: Clea Kerr
Jr. Goat: Brian Twomoons
Sr. Lamb: Adelina Segovia
Jr. Lamb: Skyla Strain
Sr. Cattle: Kyanna Lacey
Jr. Cattle: Hannah Hendricks
The Greenlee County Fair is coming up Sept. 15-17.