FFA and 4-H members test their progress at Showmanship Showdown

Winners of Saturday's Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown were awarded a custom belt buckle specifying their victory.

FFA and 4-H members from Duncan and the surrounding area were at the Greenlee County Fairgrounds Saturday morning to compete in the 2022 Greenlee County Showmanship Showdown.

The event serves as a tune-up for the competitions at the Greenlee and Graham county fairs. Competitors in junior and senior divisions showed off their skills handling swine, goats, sheep or cattle.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments