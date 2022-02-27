This has been updated to reflect the correct date of the concert, March 9.
Need an energy boost? Say hello to The Fitzgeralds, in concert at 7 p.m. March 9, at the David M. Player Center for the Arts at Safford High School.
The family group consisting of fiddling and step dancing siblings – Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald — from just outside of Canada’s Ottawa Valley.
The Fitzgeralds were raised in a musical household and toured internationally with their family band, “Everything Fitz.” Growing up on the outskirts of the Ottawa Valley, they were immersed in the rich tradition of Canadian old-time fiddling and step dancing that evolved with the arrival of Irish, Scottish and French immigrants.
Over time, they have developed to include various styles of fiddle music including Celtic, jazz, bluegrass, French-Canadian and pop. They have also explored other dance forms including tap and Irish.
Meet the Fitzgeralds
Julie Fitzgerald is a two-time Canadian Grand Masters Fiddle Champion and a two-time Open Step Dance Champion. She has performed internationally with many of her lifelong musical idols,’including Leahy, Natalie MacMaster, members of Stepcrew & Bowfire, Troy MacGillivray and Wayne Rostad. She has a degree in music from Humber College in Toronto.
Kerry Fitzgerald is a fiddler and step dancer originally from Bancroft, Ontario, Canada, now based in Toronto. She has also explored Celtic and other folk styles. Her performing career began at a young age with her family group, Everything Fitz, which has taken her on several extensive North American tours. She also teaches music workshops, private lessons, and music camps.She completed a double major in kinesiology and foods and nutrition at Western University.
Tom Fitzgerald is from Bancroft, Ontario. While much of his focus has been directed towards the study of the fiddle, he is also accomplished on the guitar, mandolin and as a step-dancer. He is a Canadian Grand Master Fiddle Champion (2012) and a Canadian Open Fiddle Champion (2012), and has performed with Natalie MacMaster, Leahy, Nathan Carter, Tommy Hunter, Tony McManus, Brian Finnegan, Wayne Rostad, We Banjo 3, and others. He has a music degree from Humber College, where he studied jazz violin.
Tickets are on sale at Richards Music, 928-428-2442, online at www.saffordcenterforthearts.com or at the door. Adults $10 or $15, all reserved. Children and students are $5. Info: call Tom Green, at 928-428-0081.
The GVAC Fine Arts concert series is member-supported. This school residency and public performance project was made possible by funding received from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, WESTAF (The Western States Arts Federation), and the National Endowment for the Arts. GVAC has also received support from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, Freeport McMoRan Corporation, The Flinn Foundation and the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley.