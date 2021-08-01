After hearing a report from a public administration and finance expert, the Duncan Town Council unanimously agreed they need to hire her to teach them how to not only create a budget, but how to handle the town's finances in general.
Patricia Walker, who has worked with more than a dozen Arizona towns and cities developing financial strategic plans, preparing budgets and conducting financial analysis, volunteered to look over Duncan's budget prior to its adoption Wednesday night.
Walker, who appeared telephonically, marveled about how the budget was put together, saying she'd never seen anything like it in her 40 years of experience. The first thing governments typically do is forecast revenue because they can't explain expenditures without it, but Duncan appears to have based its budget entirely upon estimates, she said.
The budget appears to roughly 12% off on the expenditure side, including a $67,000 deficit in the water utility fund, Walker said.
Although rate increases have been imposed, they'll only cover $11,000 of the shortfall.
In addition, several items were listed in the wrong place on the budget, she said. For example, grant funding should've been listed under special revenues, not under capital projects.
The good news is that although items need to be moved around for the budget to make sense, the town doesn't appear to have under-estimated its needs; the $10 million budget should be sufficient, especially since the town can use COVID-19 relief funds to offset some expenses, Walker said.
"This can all be fixed, but it's going to take some time," she said.
Walker also expressed astonishment that the town council took out $800,000 in USDA loans to install water infrastructure on the south side of the river more than 20 years ago and yet never sought voter approval for a secondary tax rate increase to cover the payments. As a result, the town still owes $585,000 in principal alone.
The town council has already discussed exploring the possibility of seeking forgiveness for at least a portion of the loans, but said they might now consider raising taxes, if needed.
The financial consultant also took issue with the fact the town has repeatedly spent thousands of dollars on holiday events, even though they routinely took in a nominal amount in community donations. For example, last year's 4th of July Celebration cost $6,000 and took in $850 and the Christmas event cost $4,000 and took in $50.
Walker said she typically teaches newly elected officials a finance class every December and February, but she has offered individual councils work sessions. While budgets are typically put together by town and city staff members, they must be approved by council members.
The town council agreed a work session for the entire council is preferable since so many of them are school teachers with limited time.
The council's next regular meeting is Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. Walker is expected to provide a full report on the state of Duncan's finances at that time.