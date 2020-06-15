Firefighters battling the Bringham Fire north of Morenci had achieved 5 percent containment as of Monday morning.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, increased humidity and cooler temperatures from surrounding thunderstorms helped to limit fire spread Sunday. Meteorologists are predicting a series of storms may move into the area, bringing conflicting winds that could push the fire in multiple directions.
Firefighters were able to begin assessing the risks to structures, including several cabins and ranch houses in the area. A helicopter repel crew was flown into the Blue River and began creating defensible space around the cabins. They might also use aluminum structure wrap to protect the buildings from radiant heat and embers, if the fire were to move further in their direction.
The U.S. Forest Service said the fire remains most active in the area around Red Mountain.
The lightning-caused fire burned 14,625 acres between June 6, when it began, and Monday morning. More than 300 firefighters are trying to contain the fire, using burnout operations along U.S. 191, which was expected to remain closed through June 21.
In other fire-related news:
The Dry Lake Fire, 22 miles outside of Bylas, was 81 percent contained as of Sunday night. The fire, which was also caused by lightning, burned 4,370 acres between June 6 and Sunday night.
The Blue River Fire, eight miles from San Carlos, was 85 percent contained as of Sunday night. It burned 30,400 acres between June 5 and Sunday night. It, too, was caused by lightning.