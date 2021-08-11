featured First Day Aug 11, 2021 Aug 11, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Jim Downs helps 5-year-old Shia overcome last minute jitters on her first day as a kindergartener at Duncan Elementary School. Photos by Kim Smith The Copper Era Dakota and Summer Morgan offer some words of encouragement to 5-year-old Claudia on her first day of kindergarten at Duncan Elementary School Aug. 11. Julie Betts bids farewell to 5-year-old Michael on his first day of kindergarten Aug. 11. Jaxon Aden, 5, says goodbye to his little sister, Kynleigh, and dad, Shay, on the first day of school Aug. 11. Krystal Heredia reminds A.J., 5, to behave himself and have fun on his first day of kindergarten Aug. 11. Shia Downs gets her very own name tag on the first day of kindergarten. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wednesday, Aug. 11, was the first day of school for Duncan Unified School District students. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments Trending Stories Former diner turning into recreational marijuana store New Clifton Circle K closer to fruition Facing the challenges: Water, land, cost weighs heavy on local farmers Labor of love: Old ranchito restored for ancestors, generations to come State redistricting committee hears from Graham and Greenlee residents State education department recommending masks, superintendents respond Financial expert offers opinion on Duncan's budget Duncan-Franklin resident's opera to be performed in Virden Grant money eases workload for volunteers at food bank First day