The Town of Duncan awarded Greelee County Sheriff Tim Sumner the first place trophy Thursday night for his entry in the 4th of July Parade. Sumner placed an empty saddle and backwards boots on Joe Light's Lil' Joe and led him throughout the parade without a rider. "My theme was a Riderless Horse in honor of all of those who have given their lives for the freedoms we enjoy," Sumner said. The sheriff said he was surprised and honored by the award and wished to thank all of those who helped him.

